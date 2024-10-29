‘Failure to Promote Govt/Citizens Relationship Bane of Under Devt in Nigeria’

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The absence of practicing people-centred democracy has been described as one of the several factors militating against promoting government -citizens relationships.

A renowned Professor of Political Science, Hassan Saliu, disclosed this while speaking as a guest lecturer at 52nd birthday ceremony of the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Professor Usman Salisu, last weekend in Lokoja.

The don explained that there is low level of development in the country because the people see governments as enemies and the governments on the other hand also see the people as enemies of the state that should not be trusted.

He posited that there is an urgent need to change the orientations of the two parties- the government and citizens-to see themselves as partners in progress.

According to him, “I have raised the issue of government/citizens relationship in Nigeria. It is evidently very low in the country. I have adduced some factors that have contributed to its low ebb in our nation. I mentioned the relics of military rule and not practicing people-centred democracy as important factors.

“On the side of the cost, there is low level of development in the country because the people see governments as enemies and the governments on the other hand also see the people as an enemy of the state that should not be trusted.

“It is in this unfortunate relationship that we expect the country to progress. It has not happened and cannot happen because the foundation for it is not yet there. On what needs to be done to change the narrative, I have put forward the need to adjust our politics to accord recognition to Nigerians in the governing process.

The political scientist added that the issues of promoting conversations include aligning the attitude of politicians to the prevailing situation in the country, review of policies to make them deliver to the satisfaction of the citizens, recognizing the fact that democracy can only make impression when it delivers its dividends to the people, and urgent need for governments to come out clean on the unnerving situation in the country.

He also pointed out that the perspective of foreign support has not help any developing nations, stressing that Nigerians need to get value for their investments in democracy for them to bond with their governments. “It is my hope and prayer that our leaders will realize the necessity for galvanizing domestic support for the overall development of the country. I submit that some of the recommendations made in this paper, if implemented, can turn things around for the better in government-citizens relationship in Nigeria.”