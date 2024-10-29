Court Remands Lagos Businessman, Barry Shine, on Alleged Drug Charges 

Lagos Businessman and suspected drug baron, Suleiman Aremu Ganiu, popularly called Barry Shine in his social circle, has been remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), pending the determination of the bail application based on orders from two courts in the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, on alleged multiple charges on drug-related offences.

Barry Shine, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Barry Shine Suleman Nigeria Limited, was remanded by the courts presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko and Justice Daniel Osiagor, after he pleaded not guilty to charges made against him in four separate charges

The Defendant was arraigned before Justice Aluko, on three counts each in charges marked FHC/L/731c/2024 and FHC/L/732c/2024, filed respectively by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday.

In the two charges, he is facing offences bordering on unlawful management and financing engaging in Drugs Trafficking Organisation (DTO), and exporting various quantities of Narcotic Drugs.

Barry Shine was alleged to have sponsored the duo of Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidikat and Wasiu Gbolahan Sanni Teacher, who have been convicted. He was also alleged to have sponsored the alleged drug business of Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai a.k.a. ‘Alhaji Loyingbo’; Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye a.k.a. ‘Igbono’, ‘Baba Eje’, ‘Ade Iwaya’ ‘Femi Iwaya’; Olumuyiwa Olufemi Ilori a.k.a. ‘Murphy’ and Alate Kafayat Bukky of Kaffy Travels, all said to be at large.

The offences, according to the prosecutors, Abu Ibrahim who led Bibiana Anagu, contravene Section 14(b), 21 (2)(d), and 20 (1)(g) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under Section 20 (2) (b) of the said Act.

Barry Shine denied the allegations, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Based on his not-guilty plea, the prosecutor, Mr Ibrahim, asked the court for a trial date. And also urged the court to remand, him pending the conclusion of the charges.

But, his Lawyer, Chief Benson Ndakara, told the court that he was not opposed to the trial date as requested by the prosecutor. He however, told the court that his client’s bail application has been filed, and the same has been served on the prosecution.

Upon taking arguments on the bail application, Justice Aluko adjourned the matter to November 1, for ruling on the bail application, fixed January 20, 2025, for commencement of trial, while the Judge remanded the Defendant in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) pending determination of the bail application

In another two separate charges of four counts each, marked FHC/L/687c/2024 and FHC/L/688c/2024, which were also filed against the Defendant by the NDLEA before Justice Osiagor’s court, BarryShine was arraigned alongside the duo of Aikhomoun Daniel a.k.a. Olarenwaju Oladapo and Ayigoro Waheed Omobolaji, whom he was alleged to have procured to traffic 1.022kg of Cocaine and 662g of Cocaine respectively.

He was also alleged to be running a Drug Trafficking Organisation, DTO.

The Defendants were alleged to have committed the infractions on or before June 21, 2024.

The offences, the prosecutor, Bibiana Anagu who was led by Abu Ibrahim, said to be contrary to 14(b); 21 (2)(d); 11(b), and 20 (1)(g) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. And punishable under Sections 11(b) and 20 (2)(b) of the same Act.

While the duo of Aikhomoun Daniel a.k.a. Olarenwaju Oladapo and Ayigoro Waheed Omobolaji, pleaded guilty to the allegations against them, BarryShine pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Based on the guilty plea of Aikhomoun and Ayigoro, coupled with the allocutus made by their Lawyer, Bolanle Kolawole, they were sentenced to six and five years imprisonment, but ordered to pay the sum of N3 million and N2.5 million as fine options respectively.

Justice Osiagor, after hearing arguments on BarryShine’s bail application, admitted him to bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.The Judge also ordered him to pay a cash sum of N4 million into the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) account, as part of the bail conditions.

Justice Osiagor, while adjourning the trial of the case to February 23, 2025, ordered that the Defendant be remanded in the NCoS’ custody, until the fulfilment of the bail terms.