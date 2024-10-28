Sani Now ‘Ezi Enyi Ndigbo’, Lauds Community for Contributing to Kaduna Devt



John Shiklam in Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has lauded the Igbo Community in Kaduna for contributing to the development of the state.

Sani spoke on Saturday in Kaduna at the annual Igbo cultural celebration where he was conferred with a Chieftaincy title: “Ezi Enyi Ndigbo” (Special Friend of Igbo) by the community.



The governor described the Igbo as people of culture who have remained committed to sustaining their rich cultural heritage despite the pressures of modernisation.

He noted that the Igbo are “industrious, hard-working, resilient, resourceful, and accommodative.”

“You have continued to make immeasurable contributions to the development of our dear state.

“Despite challenges, your faith remained unshaken. I urge you to continue to invest in critical sectors in the state,” the governor said.



He thanked the community for conferring the chieftaincy title on him, saying it is a fitting tribute on his long-standing relationship with the Igbo and a recognition of his administration’s efforts to rebuild trust and strengthen security, forging unity and creating a conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

“Our economic agenda is designed to sustain Kaduna State’s enviable status as a premier investment destination in Nigeria.

“We aimed to attract investments across diversed sectors, create jobs, and facilitate technology and skills transfer, making the labour force more skilled.



“We are willing to partner with Igbo industrialists and entrepreneurs.

“We offer very attractive incentives. We are one of the leading states with ease of doing business in Nigeria, “Sani said.

He disclosed that there is a large expanse of land for allocation for the building of a spare part market in Kaduna and assured that the Igbo will be the greatest beneficiaries of plots of land for the market.

Sani said: “The allocation papers are being perfected by the Kaduna State Geographic Information System (KADGIS).

“I will personally perform the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the market.

“You have contributed peace and development in Kaduna State. As a government, what I can do for you is to ensure that everyone in Kaduna is treated equally.



“We don’t believe in indigene dichotomy. Everyone that lives in Kaduna and pay tax will be treated equally.

“When I was elected governor, we made it clear that we don’t believe in ethnic, religious, or political affiliations.

“We are one people created by God, I can assure you that we will continue to carry everyone along in our government, regardless of our differences.

“I can say without fear of contradiction that we are the most cosmopolitan state in the whole of Nigeria.

“We are going to use that as our strength in Kaduna state. That is why I welcome everyone, whether Hausa or Igbo or Yoruba or Tiv or any tribe. No body will be discriminated against.”

Responding to request by the community to appoint one of them in his government as he promised during the campaigns, Sani he had already appointed four Igbo in his administration.

He, however, asked the community to nominate one person and submit the name to him by Monday for additional appointment.

Sani also donated a bus to the community to facilitate their activities.