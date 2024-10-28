Otedola Donates Another N3.7bn Phase II of Engineering Faculty Building to Augustine University

*Aspires to make institution centre of excellence in engineering studies

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Chancellor of Augustine University, Ilara, Epe, Lagos State, and billionaire businessman, Mr Femi Otedola, has donated another N3.7 billion for the phase II of the school’s engineering building.

Speaking at the sixth convocation ceremony of the university, Otedola, who was represented by Mr Philip Akinola, described the event as a remarkable moment not only for the graduates, but also for those that had contributed in shaping the lives and futures of the young men and women.



A year earlier, the serial philanthropist and entrepreneur had also donated a finished Block ‘A’ of Faculty of Engineering complex to the institution, with a price tag of N2 billion, and another N140 million for its furnishing.

Besides, Otedola went further to donate N110 million for the installation of streetlights and purchase of standby generator to institution.



During the university’s 5th convocation ceremony, also, the billionaire donated N1 million each to cover tuition fees of all returning and fresh students of the institution in commemoration of his appointment as Chancellor of the university, amounting to a total of N750 million. He said then that the gesture was to alleviate the hash economic situation in the country for the parents.



Otedola said at the institution’s sixth convocation, “Before I conclude my speech I wish to note the positive growth of the student population of our university. However, it is my dream that Augustine University in growing, is known as the centre of excellence for engineering studies.

“Having completed last year phase one for the engineering faculty, which I donated, I wish to announce that the award of the contract for the phase II building is almost completed. I am hereby announcing the donation of the phase II building at a cost of N3.7 billion. The building is to be completed within 12 months.”



He stated that Augustine University was committed to forming the whole person, intellectually, spiritually, and ethically, stressing that the institution believes in the power of education to transform individuals and society.

Highlighting the school’s motto, “For Learning and Character,” he explained that this captured the essence of the university and what it stood for.

He stated, “Learning without character is incomplete. The world does not only need people who are skilled, but people who are kind, ethical, and committed to the common good.



“We are inspired by the Catholic intellectual tradition, which believes that education should not merely produce graduates who are technically proficient, but also graduates who are morally grounded.

“We challenge our students to think beyond their personal goals and ambitions. They are encouraged to see their education as a platform for service—to their families, their communities, their country, and, indeed, the world.”



As a Catholic institution, Otedola, who is also Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc and Geregu Power Plc, stated that the mission also drew from the rich tradition of service and compassion exemplified by the teachings of Christ.

Otedola added that the school taught its students the value of humility, integrity, and love for one’s neighbours. He said the students were not just there to earn degrees, but also to develop the kind of moral and ethical leadership that Nigeria and the world desperately needed.



According to him, “We are building leaders of character, leaders who will go out into the world and make a positive difference wherever they go. The world today is in dire need of people who embody this philosophy.

“We are living in an age of rapid technological change, political uncertainty, and social upheaval. The challenges we face—climate change, inequality, corruption, and conflict—are complex and multifaceted.

“Solving these challenges require not only technical expertise but also wisdom, empathy, and a deep sense of moral duty. Our graduates are well-equipped for this task.

“They have been educated not just in the skills of their respective fields, but also in the virtues that will allow them to navigate a rapidly changing world with integrity and compassion.”



Otedola reminded the graduates that they had been prepared not only for successful careers but also for meaningful lives.

He stated, “In your workplaces, in your communities, and in your homes, let your learning be a force for good. Let your character shine through in all that you do. I want to take this opportunity to recognise the parents and families of our graduates.

“Today is as much a celebration for you as it is for the students. You have been their support system, their foundation, and their inspiration. Without your guidance and sacrifices, we would not be celebrating these young men and women today. You have laid the groundwork for their success, and today you share in their achievements.”



Otedola expressed appreciation to the Proprietor, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, the ‘visioner’, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, the Board of Trustees and the Governing Council for their continuous support.

He acknowledged the tireless work of the faculty and staff, describing them as the heart and soul of the institution. He said they had not only imparted knowledge to the students, but also helped shape their character, inspiring them to think critically, act ethically, and lead with integrity.



He told the graduating students, “You have worked hard to reach this moment, and you should be proud of all that you have accomplished. But remember, this is not the end of your journey—it is only the beginning.

“As you step out into the world, you will face many opportunities and challenges. You will be called upon to make difficult decisions, to take risks, and to lead in uncertain times.



“In those moments, remember the lessons you have learned here. Remember that your education is not just a tool for personal success but a platform for service to others.

“Remember that character is as important as knowledge. Your degree is not just a symbol of your academic achievements—it is a testament to your commitment to learning and to living a life of integrity. You are entering a world that needs your skills, your ideas, and your leadership.



“But more than that, it needs your character. It needs people who will stand up for what is right, who will use their knowledge to solve problems and improve lives, and who will lead with compassion and empathy. This is the kind of leadership that will make a difference in the world. This is the kind of leadership that Augustine University has prepared you for.”

In his remarks, the Catholic Bishop of Lagos Archdiocese, Martins said the school recognised that education was not merely about intellectual development, but more about forming individuals who were well rounded, morally grounded and spiritually enriched.

Likewise, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Christopher Odetunde, lauded Otedola, as well as other private individuals, and corporate bodies that had contributed to the growth of the institution.