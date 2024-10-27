NSIB Intensifies Search for Victims of Helicopter Crash, PANDEF, NLC Demand Probe

Chinedu Eze in Lagos, Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has intensified search for the victims of the Sikorsky SK76 helicopter with registration number, 5NBQG, which crashed near Bonny Finima, off the coast of Port Harcourt, with eight people on board.



This is just as the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have called for a probe of the aircraft, operated by Eastwind Aviation.



In a statement issued yesterday, NSIB said it had expanded the search teams in the ongoing efforts to recover the remaining bodies of the victims and the wreckage of the aircraft.

The statement signed by its Director for Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, Mrs. Bimbo Olawunmi Oladeji, stated that the search area was expanded on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to locate debris and survivors.



“At approximately 6:15 PM, search operations were suspended due to diminishing daylight. Unfortunately, no debris, survivors, or bodies were recovered during the day’s search. However, the divers successfully established a secured diving perimeter at an expected location of the wreck, which will guide the operations planned for tomorrow. The perimeter depth has been measured at 40-50 meters, and additional diving equipment and resources will be deployed to aid in the continuation of these efforts,” the agency said.



The Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., acknowledged the tireless efforts of the amalgamated rescue teams and supporting partners.

Meanwhile, PANDEF, in a statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Obiuwevbi Christopher Ominimini, has called on the relevant agencies to probe the incident, while commiserating with the families of the victims.



“PANDEF calls on all relevant agencies to ensure no stone is left unturned in unearthing the immediate and remote causes of this tragic occurrence and all the measures required to be put in place to forestall any further occurrence,” the statement added

The forum also condoled with the federal government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Rivers State Government and the management of East Wind Aviation over the tragic and very unfortunate incident.



“PANDEF notes that it was a dark day for the Rivers State, the federal government, especially the aviation sector, where energetic persons who were oil workers and contract staff of the NNPCL died in the process.

PANDEF also mourned the oil workers, describing their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension”.

Meanwhile, the NLC has asked the federal government carry out thorough investigation into the causes of crash.



In a statement issued yesterday by the NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero, the labour movement expressed concern about the lax enforcement of safety standards, especially in high-risk sectors such as the offshore oil and gas industry.



“This heartbreaking loss of life underlines the perilous conditions our workers often face. It speaks to the urgent and absolute necessity of prioritizing workers’ health and safety—ensuring that Nigerian workers, in any sector, do not risk their lives each day to contribute to national progress. No worker should face death or injury as a consequence of simply doing their job.



“We implore the government and all authorities tasked with Occupational Safety and Health to redouble their efforts to guarantee that workplaces—and all avenues to and from work—are made as safe as possible,” Ajaero added.