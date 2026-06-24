CMFC Eyes Transformation of Nigeria’s Minerals Sector

Kayode Tokede

Deap Capital Management & Trust (DEAPCAP) Plc has formally completed its corporate name change to Critical Minerals Financing Corp (CMFC) Plc, marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategic evolution into a specialised mining, metals, commodities finance, and investment group.

The completion of the name change followed receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals and filings. In a regulatory filing at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the company also stated that it has relocated its corporate headquarters to Number One Lagos, 1 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Chairman, CMFC Plc, Mr Lamon Rutten, said the transition reflected CMFC’s sharpened focus on capital structuring, investment banking, transaction advisory, project development support, and financing solutions for stakeholders across the minerals and commodities sector.

According to him, the completion of the transition to Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for the company.

“We are strategically positioned to deliver world-class capital structuring, advisory, and financing solutions to mining and metals companies operating across gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, tungsten, tin, tantalum, and other critical mineral sectors,” Rutten, a founding Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Mining Exchange and Mumbai Commodity Exchange (MCX), said.

He noted that CMFC’s strategy is focused on addressing the significant financing and transaction-structuring gap within Africa’s mining industry by combining global financial expertise, sector-specific knowledge, and strategic partnerships.

President & Co-CEO, CMFC Plc, Dr Israel Ovirih said CMFC is currently strengthening its governance, operational, and financial frameworks in preparation for its next growth phase.

According to him, the company would leverage on strategic partnerships, regional expansion, and participation in large-scale mining and commodities transactions across Africa to unlock values for national economic growth and sustainable returns to stakeholders.