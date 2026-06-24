Heirs Insurance Group to Transform to Regional Company

Ebere Nwoji

Heirs Insurance Group has said that it would soon transform from its present local and indigenous operator status to regional operator by spreading its tentacles to other African countries.

The company said this is as a result of massive progress it has recorded in its five years of operation in Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Managing Director, Mr Niyi Onifade, stated this at a press briefing to x- ray the group’s achievements in its five years of operation in Nigeria.

Onifade, said the group had consistently been making profit since inception except the first year of its establishment when it recorded losses.

“It has been profitable all the way, we have democratised insurance operation through digitalisation in that customers can from the comfort of their room go online and buy their third-party motor insurance and other insurance policies using their phones.

“Heirs Insurance did not just come to the insurance industry for coming’s sake. We have come to transform insurance industry; so, everything done is about the customer. We have more than three million customers within three years. It is massive. The customers are duly protected. We came into business at a time when COVID 19 was ravaging people. We are number one fastest growing insurance company in Africa, a digital insurance group; everything is about leveraging on technology. Nairametrics rated Heirs Insurance as one of the top three digital innovative companies,” he stated.

Onifade also said through digital innovation, Heir Insurance is determined to transform insurance business in Nigeria, adding that the group evolved a digital model for prompt claims settlement.