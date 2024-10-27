NNPP Wins all 44 LG Chairmanship Positions, 484 Councillorship Seats in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has declared the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) winner of the Local Government elections in all the 44 council areas in the state.

Chairman of the commission, Professor Sani Lawan Malunfashi, announced the results at the commission’s headquarters in Kano.



Announcing the results, he said, “Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) had exercised and observed its Constitutional mandates of planning, organising, coordinating, observing and conducting Local Government Election in Kano State of Nigeria.



“The exercise was largely peaceful and successful in all ramifications. The Commission therefore deeply appreciates the roles played by the critical stakeholders, notably security agencies, media organizations, leaders of political parties, civil society organisations, religious leaders, community leaders, youth and women organisations, towards the actualisation of grassroots. democracy in the state.



“The commission is also profoundly grateful to the good people of Kano State for their collective support, prayers and expression of positive emotions.

“The peaceful conduct of the exercise is a doubtless manifestation of public acceptability of the exercise in terms of credibility, fairness and decency.



“Six Political Parties participated: AA, AAC, ACCORD, ADC, APM, and NNPP. NNPP won all 44 Local Government chairmanship and 484 Councillorship Positions contested,” he explained.