Maureen Tamuno’s Indelible Footprints

‘Resolute.’ ‘Undaunted.’ ‘Staunch.’ These are just a few words one would associate with leaders, especially those who hold the power to affect many lives.

These words and many more positives have been used to describe Amb. Maureen Tamuno, the Group Managing Director, Abuja Investments Company Limited, in her drive for positive change.

The Rivers State-born woman who was Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, has showcased that she is not like the proverbial rattlesnake that crawls through the rocky path without leaving its imprints. Whenever she finds herself, she loves to create indelible footprints as a highly cerebral whose impact must be felt.

Society Watch gathered that the former member House of Assembly has also shown a high level of competence in her assignment. Her dedication to duty and loyalty has endeared her to many whose path has crossed with hers. She has shown repeatedly that she can be reliable in good and turbulent times.

Tamuno has continued to turn heads with her bright personality and commendable work ethic. Her business-like approach to her assignment has also won her a wide network of admirers. Recently, she received commendation when AICL hosted the first-ever Abuja Business and Investment Summit.

The three-day event was an assemblage of top personalities in society, high-flying government officials, top civil servants, top diplomats as well as high-networth business moguls.

Those that attended the event include the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Shehu Hadi, Executive Secretary FCDA, Tope Fasu, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Economy and Strategy, Mr. Soyinka Shodunke, Chief Information Officer at MTN Nigeria, Senator Binta Garba, former First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Yemisi Suswan, Pamela Sodipo, Executive Director Fidelity Bank, Dr. Emeka Rollas of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, among several others.