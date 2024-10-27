Jigawa Becomes Fourth State to Withdraw from Suit Challenging EFCC’s Legality

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Jigawa State has withdrawn from the lawsuit challenging the legality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Supreme Court, emerging as the fourth state to withdraw from the suit.



THISDAY gathered that on Friday, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Jigawa State, Bello Fanini, submitted a notice of discontinuance at the Supreme Court to officially withdraw the state as a plaintiff in the case.



This decision came after three states – Adamawa, Ebonyi, and Anambra – announced their withdrawal from the suit.

Earlier, Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, suspended his Attorney-General, Bemsen Mnyim, for “acting unilaterally” in joining the suit challenging the legality of the anti-graft agen­cy.



Sixteen states had initially approached the Supreme Court to challenge the operations of the EFCC.

The states contended that the anti-graft agency was not validly established in 2003 by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.



The states argued that the National Assembly failed to adhere to Section 12 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which governs the incorporation of international treaties into domestic law, in the enactment of the EFCC Act.



They maintained that domesticating a convention requires the approval of a majority of the state houses of assembly — based on the provisions of section 12 of the constitution.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reserved judgment in the suit and deferred judgment to a date that will be communicated to the parties involved.