Olowolafe Calls for Education Revolution, Defends Open Learning

Newly installed Pro-Chancellor of Miva Open University, Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, has called for a radical rethink of higher education delivery in Nigeria, arguing that quality education should be accessible to all regardless of geographical, economic or social barriers.

Speaking at the maiden convocation ceremony of Miva Open University in Lagos, Olowolafe described open and distance learning as a transformative tool capable of democratizing access to education without compromising academic standards.

A physician by training, Olowolafe said the future of education lies in creating systems that adapt to students’ realities rather than forcing students to conform to outdated models.

“Democratizing education does not mean lowering standards,” Olowolafe said.

“It means refusing to allow the conditions of learning to become a barrier to the quality of learning. It means designing systems that meet students where they are, not systems that demand students rearrange their entire lives to fit a model built for a different era.”

Drawing from Nigeria’s educational history, Olowolafe reflected on the vision of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whose introduction of free education and educational broadcasting helped expand learning opportunities beyond traditional classrooms.

According to him, Miva Open University represents the modern evolution of that philosophy.

“Where the student cannot travel to the classroom, the classroom must learn to travel to the student,” he said, adding that the institution embodies a model that leverages technology to bridge educational gaps.

The academic challenged the perception of open and distance learning as an inferior alternative to conventional university education, noting that such assumptions have led to underinvestment in a system capable of expanding educational access across Africa.

He maintained that graduates of the institution had undergone rigorous academic training and should take pride in their accomplishments.

Addressing the graduating class, he urged them to embrace lifelong learning and serve as ambassadors of the university’s vision.

“The credential certifies that you can learn. The real test is whether you keep doing it, deliberately, aggressively, without waiting for an institution to organise it for you,” he charged.