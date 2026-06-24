  • Tuesday, 23rd June, 2026

GCR Ratings Assigns Stable Outlook, AA Rating to FBS Reinsurance

Business | 6 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

GCR Ratings has officially released its latest financial strength evaluations for FBS Reinsurance Limited, awarding the firm robust marks across both international and national scales.

According to the rating agency, the reinsurer has maintained a steady financial trajectory with a “Stable” outlook projected on both fronts.

On the International Scale, GCR certified FBS Reinsurance Limited with a Financial Strength Rating of B-, accompanied by a stable outlook. Meanwhile, on the National Scale, the company secured a highly favourable Financial Strength Rating of AA(NG), also carrying a Stable outlook.

The ratings, which carry the signature endorsement of GCR’s Group Head of Ratings, underscore the firm’s solid operational grounding and capital security within its primary market.

Industry analysts noted that a national scale rating of AA(NG) reflects a very strong capacity to meet financial obligations relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country.

The dual “Stable” outlooks suggest that GCR expects FBS Reinsurance Limited’s key credit metrics to remain resilient over the medium term despite macroeconomic variables

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