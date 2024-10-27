Ekong Excited as CAF Awards Nigeria Three Points, Fines Libya $50,000





Femi Solaja

Super Eagles on field Captain, William Troost-Ekong, is excited that the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has ruled in favour of Nigeria in the botched AFCON 2025 qualifying match in Libya two weeks ago.

The African football ruling body, CAF’s Disciplinary Committee awarded Nigeria three points and three goals after the Libyans aborted the Match-day 4 encounter scheduled for October 15 in Benina, Benghazi after holding Super Eagles and their officials hostage in an abandoned airport for close to 20 hours.



CAF’s ruling in favour of Nigeria was based on overwhelming evidence tabled by NFF against Libya.

Troost-Ekong who was the MVP for the 2023 AFCON took to social media to celebrate what he termed a ‘just’ decision, reflecting on the challenges faced by the Nigerian team.

He had previously detailed the difficulties encountered, including locked airport gates that left players and officials without food, drink, or phone access.



Troost-Ekong, who has been shortlisted for the CAF Player of the Year award, was pleased to see Nigeria’s decision to refuse to play Libya vindicated.

“JUSTICE: CAF awards three points and three goals to Nigeria. Libya fined $50,000,” he wrote on his X handle yesterday.



He further elaborated, “Plane was diverted 300km from the scheduled airport even when the pilot told them he was low on fuel. One step closer to our target AFCON 2025.” CAF’s disciplinary board also fined Libya $50,000.

The CAF statement on the issue reads: “The CAF Disciplinary Board met to deliberate on the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Qualifier that was scheduled between Libya and Nigeria.



The Disciplinary Board decided as follows:

“1. Libya Football Federation was found to have breached Article 31 of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Regulations as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

“2. The match No.87 Libya v. Nigeria of the CAF African Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2025 (scheduled to be played on 15 October 2024 in Benghazi) is declared lost by forfeit by Libya (by a score of 3-0).

“3. The Libya Football Federation is ordered to pay a fine of USD 50,000. The fine is to be paid within 60 days of notification of the present decision.



“4. All other and further motions or prayers for relief are dismissed,” concludes the statement.

This decision has now lifted Nigeria to the top of their group now on 10 points from four matches. With just one more point needed from their final two games, the Super Eagles are on the brink of securing a place in Morocco 2025.



The next test for Nigeria is on November 14, as they face Benin Republic. A draw or win in Abidjan would secure an AFCON berth for the three-time African champions, allowing them to clinch qualification with a game to spare.

Even if they stumble against Benin, a final opportunity remains in their last group game at home to Rwanda.