Eguavoen Invites Sadiq, Rabiu, 33 Others for Ghana



Head Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has called to camp Remo Stars’ wing-back Ismail Sadiq, Kano Pillars’ forward Zikifilu Rabiu and Enugu Rangers’ attacking midfielder Kazeem Ogunleye among a list of 35 players of Super Eagles B for the 2025 African Nations Championship qualifying fixture against Ghana.



The first leg of the fixture, which is a reminder of the qualification series for the last edition of the competition, which Ghana edged on penalty shootout, is billed for the weekend of 20th – 22nd December, with the return leg a week later.



The winner over two legs will earn a slot at the 8th edition of the competition exclusively reserved for footballers plying their trade in their country’s domestic League. The finals will take place across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, 1st – 28th February 2025.



Akwa United’s Wisdom Ndom, Enugu Rangers’ Saviour Isaac, Anas Yusuf of Nasarawa United and El-Kanemi Warriors’ Abba Maigari are also invited to the camp that will open in Abuja on Tuesday, 29th October.



ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Ohisodumeya Osagie (Rivers United); Henry Ozomena (Enyimba FC); Mohammed Galadima (Nasarawa United)

Defenders: Wisdom Ndom (Akwa United); Stephen Mayo (Rivers United); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Enugu Rangers); Ismail Sadiq (Remo Stars); Yusuf Isa (Bayelsa United); Abba Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Kabiru Mohammed (Kwara United); Junior Nduka (Remo Stars); Victor Collins (Nasarawa United); Abbas Usman (El-Kanemi Warriors);

Midfielders: Innocent Godwin (Abia Warriors); Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars); Musa Zayad (El-Kanemi Warriors); Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers); Eze Ekwutoziam (Enyimba FC); Aimufua Aisosa (Kwara United); Tochukwu Michael (Remo Stars); Ifeanyi Assurance (Lobi Stars); Kazeem Ogunleye (Enugu Rangers); Seth Mayi (Sunshine Stars); Stanley Oganbor (Lobi Stars); Meyiwa Oritseweyimi (Bendel Insurance); Toyeeb Gidado (Ikorodu City)

Forwards: Samuel Ayorinde (Shooting Stars); Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Abdul Sanusi (El-Kanemi Warriors); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Abubakar Adamu (Plateau United); Rabiu Zikifilu (Kano Pillars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Michael Enaruma (Bendel Insurance)