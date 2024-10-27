CSOs: Power Outage Has Crippled Businesses, Healthcare Services in North

• Demand immediate action from FG, TCN

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Katsina State has stated that the prolonged power outage, which has plunged northern Nigeria into total darkness, has crippled businesses and healthcare services in the region.

The coalition said the blackout is severely impacting business activities and causing widespread economic disruption and loss of livelihoods across the northern region of the country.

In Sunday’s statement by the Chairman of the Coalition, AbdurRahman Abdullahi-Dutsinma, the CSOs added that businesses continue to struggle under the blackout with no clear timeline for the restoration of full power.

The coalition of the civil society organisations explained that access to electricity-driven healthcare services has been compromised, leading to a “tragic loss of lives daily” and closure of many businesses as well as socio-economic activities.

The statement read: “Coalition of CSOs Katsina expresses deep concern over the prolonged power outage affecting several states in Northern Nigeria, including Katsina State. This extended power outage, resulting from the recent collapse of the national grid, has inflicted severe hardships on millions, impacting lives, businesses and essential services.

“Many businesses, dependent on a stable power supply, have been forced to close, resulting in economic setbacks and loss of livelihoods. In the past eight days of this power outage, we have witnessed the mounting toll on our communities, with the negative impacts continuing to escalate.”

While accusing those in positions of power for remaining adamant over the scouring situation because “they have access to private generators and solar systems at their residences”, the coalition said only ordinary Nigerians bear the brunt of the power outage.

It therefore urged the Federal Government and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to take immediate action to address the power outage and provide Nigerians with daily updates on efforts being made to restore the collapsed national grid.

The coalition reiterated that for transparency and accountability to thrive, the TCN and other relevant authorities should adopt immediate and sustained measures to alleviate the suffering caused by the prevailing power outage in the country.