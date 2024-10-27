Bond Between Bishop Oyedepo and Olalekan Adebiyi

Olalekan Adebiyi, a name that resonates in the world of construction, owes much of his success to his close bond with Bishop David Oyedepo. The relationship between the two goes beyond business. This bond, deeply rooted in mutual respect, is a defining aspect of Adebiyi’s journey.

Adebiyi’s association with Oyedepo began long before he became a household name. As one of the bishop’s spiritual sons, Adebiyi has always seen Oyedepo as more than just a leader. His respect for the bishop is visible not only in his personal life but also in the way he handles construction for Living Faith Church.

This respect is mutual. Oyedepo, known for his discerning eye when it comes to selecting partners, has entrusted Adebiyi with significant responsibilities. The construction of The Ark, a 100,000-seat worship centre, shows just how much trust Oyedepo places in him.

Moreover, Adebiyi, despite his monumental success, remains deeply humble. Those close to him describe his interactions with Oyedepo as ones marked by deference and admiration. In a world where wealth and influence can cloud judgment, Adebiyi’s devotion to his spiritual father stands out.

Moreover, during Oyedepo’s 70th birthday, he was one of those who played a major role in showing his gratitude. Those who understand Adebiyi’s deep respect for his mentor see it as a natural expression of honour.

It really is just as it is said in Yoruba culture: “The child who knows how to wash their hands will dine with elders.”Adebiyi’s actions exemplify this proverb.