Tinubu Rejoices With Ghana’s Shirley Botchwey on Election as Commonwealth Secretary-General

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on her election as the new Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.
The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, believed Botchwey’s extensive career in public administration, foreign affairs and regional development makes her a perfect fit for the job.
He trusted that Botchwey’s leadership experience will bring renewed energy to the Commonwealth’s efforts to advance meaningful economic and political partnerships that drive development and amplify the bloc’s voice in global affairs.
President Tinubu looked forward to working with the incoming Secretary-General to advance the Commonwealth’s vision of fostering peace, equity and prosperity for all member nations.
The President reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to championing a Commonwealth that prioritises strengthening intra-commonwealth trade, African exports, and a unified presence at the United Nations that supports an African bid for a permanent representation at the Security Council.
President Tinubu thanked the outgoing Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, for her years of leadership and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.
On Friday, leaders of the 56 Commonwealth nations meeting in Apia, Samoa, elected Botchwey, a 61-year-old former lawmaker who has served as Ghana’s foreign minister for the last seven years, as the 7th Secretary-General.
Botchwey, who is expected to assume office on April 1, 2025, is the second African to be elected secretary-general of the Commonwealth in its 75-year history, after Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria, who served in that position from July 1, 1990, to March 31, 2000.
She had the backing of Nigeria for the top commonwealth job.

