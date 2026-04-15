Tinubu At 74: Between Hardship And Hard Choices In Northern Nigeria

By Mohammed Musa Zango





As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks his 74th birthday, Nigeria, particularly the North, faces a difficult but defining moment. The hardship Nigerians feel today is not accidental; it is the price of correcting years of deep economic distortion. The reality is stark: rising hardship alongside far-reaching economic reforms. This moment demands assessment not through emotion or regional sentiment, but through facts, constitutional responsibility, and a clear understanding of Nigeria’s federal structure.

Across Northern Nigeria, the pressures are real and immediate. Food prices have surged, transport costs have risen, and small businesses are under strain. Insecurity continues to disrupt farming communities, limiting production and livelihoods. These are lived realities. Recognising this hardship does not weaken the case for reform; it reinforces the urgency for those reforms to translate into visible relief.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office at a time when Nigeria’s economy was burdened by deep structural distortions—an unsustainable fuel subsidy regime, multiple exchange rates, weak infrastructure, and a governance culture that avoided difficult decisions. His administration chose a different path defined by structural correction rather than short-term comfort.

Two policies have defined this shift: the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market. These decisions have been painful, but they have also freed significant fiscal resources. Between March 2024 and August 2025, over N2.45 trillion was made available to states and the Federal Capital Territory to support infrastructure, security, and social interventions.

These funds were not discretionary disbursements, but statutory allocations derived from increased Federation Account revenues following subsidy removal and exchange rate reforms. Data from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shows a clear rise in monthly distributions to states. The issue, therefore, is not the absence of funds, but the effectiveness of utilisation.

This underscores a critical point often misunderstood. Under Nigeria’s federal system, the President sets national direction, but he does not run the states. Governors hold primary responsibility for how federal allocations are utilised and how policies impact daily life. If increased funding does not translate into better healthcare, education, roads, agricultural support, and local security, accountability must follow responsibility at the state level.

Kano State under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf offers a useful example. Recent initiatives in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and youth empowerment reflect efforts to translate public resources into visible outcomes. While challenges remain, the state demonstrates how leadership at the subnational level can shape how federal reforms are experienced. It reinforces the broader point that national progress depends heavily on state-level execution.

The rising cost of Premium Motor Spirit has understandably generated concern. For many Nigerians, the increase appears sudden and burdensome. However, with subsidy removal, domestic fuel prices are now influenced by global oil markets, exchange rate fluctuations, and supply chain realities. Geopolitical tensions and disruptions in global logistics have further compounded volatility. These pressures are global, not uniquely Nigerian. What is required is clearer communication and targeted relief measures to ease the transition.

Within this context, a modest portion of subsidy savings could be strategically ring-fenced for targeted interventions in historically disadvantaged regions, including parts of Northern Nigeria where poverty indicators remain high. This would reinforce equity within the reform framework without undermining national policy direction.

Beyond macroeconomic reforms, infrastructure remains central to long-term growth. Several major road projects are ongoing across Northern Nigeria, including the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Expressway, Kano–Maiduguri Road, Kano–Katsina Road, Zaria–Funtua–Gusau–Sokoto corridor, and Kano–Hadejia Road. According to official briefings from the Ministry of Works, a significant share of federal road investments is concentrated in the region, reflecting a deliberate effort to improve connectivity, trade, and mobility.

The Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline stands out as a transformative project. By enabling reliable gas supply, it has the potential to support power generation, revive manufacturing—particularly in Kano’s textile sector—stimulate petrochemical industries, and create large-scale employment opportunities.

In light of these realities, there is a compelling appeal to the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritise and fast-track the completion of critical infrastructure projects across Northern Nigeria. The Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Expressway, the Kano–Maiduguri corridor, the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, and other strategic routes are economic lifelines that directly influence the cost of food, transportation, energy, and trade. Accelerating their delivery would provide immediate relief, reduce inflationary pressures, and demonstrate the tangible impact of reforms. In this regard, there is a strong case for a targeted Executive Order to fast-track these projects, streamline approvals, enforce inter-agency coordination, and prioritise funding flows.

In the North-East, federal interventions are focused on recovery and stabilisation. Road rehabilitation, housing projects, and community infrastructure are gradually restoring livelihoods disrupted by years of insurgency. Agricultural programmes, including the $158.15 million Value Chain Programme, are supporting states such as Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara to improve productivity and rural incomes.

Equally important is the effective utilisation of intervention agencies such as the North-West Development Commission (NWDC), established to address developmental gaps in the region. Despite receiving funding, concerns around internal disputes and delayed implementation risk undermining its mandate. There is a clear need for firm administrative direction and accountability to ensure the Commission delivers tangible safety nets and development outcomes.

As the administration advances its reform agenda, priority projects such as the Kaduna–Kano rail line and the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano highway must be fast-tracked due to their direct impact on mobility, trade, and the cost of living. The next phase of reform must focus on measurable outcomes through disciplined execution, transparency, and accountability across all levels of government.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has consistently projected himself as a leader for all Nigerians, emphasising unity and reform. Concerns about regional balance and the pace of relief are valid and should be addressed through inclusive policies and clear communication. At the same time, it is important to distinguish between structural reform and immediate outcomes. Transformational policies often come with initial hardship, but their success depends on how quickly they deliver tangible benefits.

Ultimately, these reforms will be judged not by policy announcements, but by their visible impact on daily life.

At this critical juncture, there is a sincere and constructive appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to match the boldness of reform with the speed and urgency of execution. Fast-tracking infrastructure, strengthening oversight of intervention agencies, and ensuring relief reaches the most vulnerable will ease hardship and reinforce public confidence. The North is ready to respond positively to reform, but it requires visible and measurable progress to translate policy into hope and stability.

The National Patriots acknowledge the necessity of these reforms and urge Nigerians to assess them with objectivity. While hardship is real, effective utilisation of resources lies largely with state governments and intervention agencies. Accelerated infrastructure delivery, stronger oversight, and targeted social investments are essential to cushioning the impact and ensuring inclusive progress.

If the hardship of today is the price of reform, then the urgency of execution must be the promise of tomorrow.

“The reforms we are undertaking may bring temporary hardship, but they are necessary to secure long-term stability and prosperity for Nigeria.” — Bola Ahmed Tinubu

May Almighty Allah grant President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wisdom, strength, and good health.

May his leadership guide Nigeria toward greater stability, unity, and prosperity.

May the collective efforts of all levels of government translate into meaningful progress for every Nigerian. Amen

•Dr. Mohammed Musa Zango, FPSN

2027 APC Senatorial Aspirant, Kano Central Constituency

Founder, Fatah Zango Foundation

Recipient, National Patriots Distinguished Service Award for Humanitarian Excellence