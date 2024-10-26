  • Saturday, 26th October, 2024

Kano LG Poll Records Massive Turnout of Voters Despite Police Absence at Voting Centers

Breaking | 7 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The local government elections on Saturday in Kano state witnessed large turnout, especially in the outskirts of Kano despite absence of Police and other security agencies at the polling centers.

Voting was conducted peacefully in places like Badume in Bichi local government, Tudunwada, Fagge, Gezawa, Rimin Gado, Dala Gwale, Municipal, Tsanyawa and many other places.

Federal security agencies who did not participate because of court order, were seen patrolling and maintaining law and order in the state.

A cross section of voters who spoke on the election expressed happiness on the peaceful conduct of residents against what had been anticipated.

One of the voters, Aminu Yahaya, said many people anticipated crisis during the election but thanked God the election was peaceful.

The Coordinator of the Situation Room and Executive Director, Citizens for Development and Education, Amb. Ibrahim Waiya, said “reports being received so far have been wonderful considering impressive turnout of voters, peaceful conducts and compliance with the movement restriction order during the election hours.

He said despite the absence of security officials around election areas, the state has remained calm and peaceful which he described as a sign the people are in tune with the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“We must commend the state government and KANSIEC under the able leadership of Prof. Sani Lawal Malumfashi for a well organized election.

