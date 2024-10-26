FCTA Flags Off 4.4Km Expansion of Obafemi Awolowo Way

.Wike seeks amendment of FCT procurement act

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration has flagged off the commencement of the full scope expansion of Obafemi Awolowo Way from the Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III in Abuja.

The boulevard also known as Arterial Road N5 will cover a distance of about 4.4 kilometres with two carriageways of six lanes.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio performed flag-off exercise.

The road connects Herbert Macaulay Way to Julius Berger Roundabout and straddles Life Camp Junction in Gwarinpa1 District, up to Ring Road 3 in Iddo Gwari District.

The Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Hadi Ahmad, said the road is expected to bring succour and catalyse economic activities for residents of Old Keffi Road, Kado, Karimu, Gwarinpa, Dape, Iddo -Gwari as well as Saburi and Dei-dei.

Speaking, Senator Akpabio, who was represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Ibrahim Bomai, stressed that the construction of the Arterial Road N5 will not only improve the traffic situation in the area but will boost socio-economic activities in Abuja.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Senate to providing the necessary support to the FCT Administration to deliver its statutory function.

Speaking earlier, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who referenced the bad state of the road and the attendant chaotic traffic situation, said its completion will alleviate the challenging traffic situation around the Life Camp axis of the FCT.

While thanking members of the National Assembly for their continued support to the Tinubu administration and FCTA, Wike, however, decried the existing Procurement Law in the FCT, which he said was hindering the timely execution of projects and called for its amendment by the lawmakers.

He said the amendment of the Procurement Law would help to remove the bureaucratic bottlenecks that were slowing down the execution of projects in the nation’s capital.

“Part of our predicament, part of our major headache is the procurement law. the procurement law, yes, it’s to protect and make sure our money is safe. But then if you look at the overall situation, it drags us backward.

“That is why in most cases, you will do procurement for almost four months before it is approved, before it goes to the Federal Executive Council and before you know it, six months is over. Six months of procurement alone is half of the year,” Wike said.

The minister also disclosed plans to commence the provision of infrastructure projects in Kwali, Kuje, Gwagwalada and Bwari Area Councils by next week and boasted that “By the time Tinubu finishes his first tenure, Abuja people will say yes, we have no choice but to continue to follow you because you have brought back our hope.”