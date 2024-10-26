Bagudu: FG Leveraging Resources, Expertise, Technology to Improve Food Security

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has disclosed how it supports programme for vulnerable population and collaborates with international partners to leverage resources, expertise and technology to improve food security and adopt innovation governance model that promote transparency, accountability and citizens’ participation in the food security and and food system transformation agenda in Nigeria.



The ministry also assured Nigerians of government’s commitment of achieving food security and improved nutrition through social protection attentions at all levels.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, disclosed this at the official opening of the Sahel Food System Changemakers Conference 2024, organised by Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited with the support of Africa Food Changemakers, USAID, Chemonics amongst others.



The minister who underscored the importance of the theme of the conference, ‘Innovative Governance Model: A Pathway to Food and Nutrition Security in Nigeria’, averred that the ministry has ensured that all the state governments are keyed into the food system transformation pathway, which is an initiative of the ministry, introduced by the United Nations System.



Highlighting the challenges confronting the agricultural sector in Nigeria, the minister said: “A large population of farmers have limited access to water or irrigation and consumption. Productivity is low because of limited adoption of modern farming processes and inadequate inputs. Even limited cultivation is encumbered by post harvest losses due to insufficient storage, transportation and processing infrastructure. Added to all these are debilitating impact of violent conflict and poverty.”

Noting that conflict engender displacement that distorts food production and distribution, Bagudu said that poverty restricts access to food.



“Of course, there is the looming challenge of inadequate finance. While President Bola Tinubu administration is taking deliberate steps to tackle these challenges in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda strategy, it agrees with the idea of this conference that a multi faceted approach involving the government, the private sector, development partners and civil societies is needed to find a sustainable way forward. In this regard, in line with its statutory coordinating mandates the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is best suited to receive and ensure the implementation of your recommendation. I assure you that this will be done using a well established structure,” he assured.



He stated that the approach of his ministry has been to scale up collaborations and synergy in all issues that foster economic growth and development, reduce poverty and increase food availability.

In his welcome address, Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited, Temitope Adegoroye, said the objective of the conference was to re-examine the role of international donors and global funding partners in supporting sustainable food systems.



Others he said are “to address governance challenges hindering the responsible use of research findings for policy formulation and implementation. Outline practical recommendations to strengthen governance mechanisms and enhance multi-sectoral collaborations for improved food security outcomes in Nigeria. Showcase replicable innovative governance models in food and nutrition implemented across the continent.”

Adegoroye also explained that the conference will serve as a platform for exchanging ideas, showcasing innovations, and catalysing action towards building resilient and sustainable food systems, adding that “together, we can harness the power of innovative governance to ensure a future where all Nigerians have access to nutritious and food security.”

