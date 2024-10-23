  • Wednesday, 23rd October, 2024

Uduaghan a Compassionate, Detribalised Leader, Oborevwori Salutes Ex-Gov at 70

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday  congratulated former Delta State governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary, describing him as a compassionate, detribalised leader and an outstanding Nigerian patriot.

Oborevwori noted that the tenure of the former governor was impactful and left indelible marks on the sands of time in terms of legacies in Asaba, the state capital, and across the state.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba, thanked God for the life and  great accomplishments of the medical doctor turned politician, and prayed him many more years of achievements in good health. 

Oborevwori also commended Dr Uduaghan for the supportive role he played in his emergence as Governor of Delta State last year.

He urged him to continue providing useful advice towards good governance of the state. 

He acknowledged Dr Uduaghan’s Free Maternal and Under-five Healthcare programmes, which established the national standard. 

Governor Oborevwori said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our dear leader and former governor, a renowned physician, an astute politician and remarkable statesman, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan,, on his 70th birth anniversary. 

“On this auspicious occasion in your life, I join your family, friends and associates to thank Almighty God for His continued love and goodness to you and to pray for long life, good health and wisdom to keep serving God and humanity.”

