Tosin Eniolorunda Foundation Donates Multimillion-naira CAD/CAM Laboratory to OAU

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As part of its commitment to fostering education and innovation, the Tosin Eniolorunda Foundation has completed the renovation and upgrading of the Mechanical Engineering Department laboratory at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) into a world-class Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) facility.

The project, which was facilitated by a co-founder of Moniepoint, an alumnus of the department, Tosin Eniolorunda, was commissioned by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Simeon Bamire, on Friday at the Faculty of Engineering Technology.

The laboratory, named Tosin Eniolorunda CAD/CAM, was renovated and upgraded with world-class equipment by the firm to strengthen Nigerian students’ interest in the very important area of science and technology, especially subjects such as prototyping, design and engineering in general, participatory and enjoyable.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Prof. Bamire disclosed that the university and others in the country might not be able to acquire such sophisticated facilities without the gesture of an alumnus like Eniolorunda due to the paucity of funds.

“We are really very grateful for this laboratory considering that we are almost phasing out some of these things as a result of paucity of funds. This has to do with the yearnings which will also improve the livelihoods of our people, especially the students. So when we have an organisation that has come in to meet our needs, we can only say thank you. This laboratory will help improve and enhance a lot of things within the university for students and staff and also drive collaboration between the academia and industry,” he said.

Eniolorunda said, “This newly revamped laboratory represents more than just an upgrade. It stands as part of a personal commitment to foster a generation of engineers and innovators who are not only skilled but also inspired to think critically and creatively about real-world problems. A catalyst for innovation for the next generation of engineers and technologists who will drive Nigeria’s economic growth and advancement. “By investing in STEM education and providing access to platforms like this laboratory, we’re laying the critical rails for the emergence of leaders, innovators, and changemakers that Nigeria needs. The upgrade includes renovation of the existing laboratory space with cutting-edge facilities that include the provision of high-performance desktop computers and laptops, an electronic board for interactive learning, laboratory furniture, supply and installation of sustainable power solutions and advanced cooling systems.

“These state-of-the-art multimillion-naira resources will provide students with hands-on experience in the latest CAD/CAM technologies, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application in the field of mechanical engineering.”