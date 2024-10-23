Seamfix Celebrates 17 Years of Empowering Identity, Trust

Mary Nnah

Seamfix, an identity management company, recently marked its 17th anniversary. Founded in 2007 with less than N75,000 ($500) and a vision to tackle complex problems, Seamfix has grown into one of Africa’s leading digital identity providers and earned the trust of thousands of businesses globally.

In 2008, Seamfix launched its first identity management solution- a fingerprint-based system designed to combat exam malpractice in Nigerian universities.

By 2011, the company expanded its reach, implementing data collection solutions for staff audits and automating payroll across 12 Nigerian states. A few months later, Seamfix built i-Transcript, digitizing over 10 million academic records for the same universities and streamlining credential management processes.

In 2013, Seamfix partnered with the National Identity Management Commission to help enroll millions of Nigerians into the National Identity Number (NIN) database. This partnership culminated in the development of a Windows enrollment platform that laid the groundwork for future advancements.

Five years later, Seamfix introduced a mobile version that has since enrolled over 50 million Nigerians through a network of more than 8,000 centers nationwide.

Seamfix in 2015 rolled out Biosmart – a SIM registration suite for MTN Nigeria in just 10 days.

Reflecting on this journey, CEO of Seamfix, Chimezie Emewulu, said, “The past 17 years have been a heartfelt commitment to empowering individuals through trusted digital identities. Each milestone not only marks growth for Seamfix but also signifies the lives transformed along the way. Our vision is clear: to create a future where everyone can access opportunities simply by proving who they are. I congratulate everyone who has worked on this vision with us and sincerely thank our customers and partners who continue to believe in us.”