Ondo: INEC to Deploy over 4,000 BVAS

*Commission says 55,859 PVCs collected within five days

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has revealed that it would deploy more than 4,000 Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for November 16.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ondo State, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, stated this in Akure the state capital at a forum for reporters and on-air personalities as part of preparation for the poll.

The REC said a total of 4,002 BVAS would be deployed while 812 others would be set aside as backups.

According to her, INEC was preparing to ensure a smooth and efficient electoral process across the state’s polling units while 17,705 ad hoc staff, who have been adequately trained would be deployed for the election.

“As part of our preparations for the election, INEC commenced the issuance of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Ondo State from Thursday, 17th to 21st October 2024 in all the 203 Wards across the State.

“Tomorrow, 23rd October 2024, the cards will be available for collection in 18 Local Government Area Offices in the State until 29th October 2024,” she said.

She noted that as the election draws near, the threat of fake news remained a significant concern while misinformation has the potential to incite unnecessary tension and violence, urging Journalists prevent it.

Babalola, however, assured the people that INEC, in collaboration with security agencies, has made adequate arrangements to ensure the safety of all participants in the election, including members of the media.

Meanwhile, INEC has announced that 55,859 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) from the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Ondo State were collected in all the 203 Wards across the state within five days.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement, revealed that the cards were personally collected by new registrants as well as applicants for transfer and replacement of lost or damaged cards as provided by law.

“Over a period of five days (17-21 October 2024), the Commission made the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) from the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Ondo State available for collection in all the 203 Wards across the State.

“The Commission is pleased to announce that at the end of the five-day period, 55,859 cards were personally collected by new registrants as well as applicants for transfer and replacement of lost or damaged cards as provided by law. This figure represents 62.2% of the 89,777 cards available for collection.

“This is the highest percentage of PVCs collected in five days in Ondo State since the Commission introduced the CVR in 2015,” he said.