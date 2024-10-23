Oghenesivbe Explains Why Oborevwori-Okowa Healthy Relationship Upsets Detractors

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Political opponents and detractors are so upset by the flourishing relationship between Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his immediate predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, contrary to their evil wish, that they have resorted to peddling falsehood in an online publication claiming that the two men were at loggerhead over undefined issues.

Director-General, Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, stated this whle speaking with newsmen in Asaba, yesterday.

Whereas the said online story attempted to paint a mischievous picture that all was not well between the two leaders, Governor Oborevwori and Senator Okowa have remained inseparable leaders despite the ill-fated propaganda aimed at dividing them, he noted.

He appealed to Nigerians, and Deltans in particular, to disregard the publication, assuring that the evil machinations of these detractors will ultimately avail to nothing, adding that the two leaders shared “a common interest, which is to deliver substantial dividends of democracy to the people as major stakeholders of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.”

Dr Oghenesivbe debunked insinuation in certain quarters that Dr Okowa had planted his men around governor Oborevwori, stressing that those appointed by the incumbent governor on assuming office were the same people who worked tirelessly during the governorship electioneering campaigns especially in 2023.

He described the political appointees as “competent individuals, some of whom served during Chief James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and Senator Okowa’s administrations.”

The Bureau Chief further asserted that several political appointees recently resigned across board for different reasons; either to contest election or for other personal ambition, noting that resignation or systematic disengagement by an individual does not signify misunderstanding or bad blood within the system as wrongly alleged in the misleading online publication.

Oghenesivbe said, “We woke up this beautiful morning to read another sponsored and misleading online publication, wherein it was mischievously alleged that Governor Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Okowa, are in cold war over non-existent issues.

“Deltans know better, because these consistent streams of falsehood and targeted media attacks on the two leaders had been linked to detractors and political permutations for 2027 governorship election in the state.

“They will continue to misfire, grumble and remain confused, while Governor Oborevwori and Senator Okowa will continue to enjoy their ever-robust and healthy relationship as deep-rooted political associates.

“As a government, the Oborevwori administration is focused on socio-economic and infrastructural development across the three senatorial districts, leveraging on prudent management of resources, transparency and accountability to advance Delta.

“It’s never a crime for a super technocrat of governor Oborevwori’s class and magnitude to effectively maximize state resources to accomplish greater results, upscale the living standards of majority of Deltans.

“This administration will continue to look at the larger picture, initiate and implement programmes and policies that would consistently benefit majority of the people, and devoid of political or religious colouration.”