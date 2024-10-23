Obi Laments Unending Bloodshed, Appeals to Security Agencies to Halt Killings

*Group condemns declaration of sit-at-home order in S’East, urges release of Kanu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general election, Peter Obi, has lamented the endless killings and bloodshed in parts of the country.

He also appealed to security agencies in the country to step into the situation and put an end to it.

Obi, who took to his X account to lament the gory killings said, “I am deeply saddened and outraged by the unending killing and death in our society. The senseless killing of 16 young men in Nibo, Anambra State remains condemnable.

“This despicable act is not only a profound loss to their families but also a stark reminder of the escalating violence that continues to plague our communities.

“Life is sacred, and no one has the right to take it. Such heinous actions reveal a disturbing disregard for human dignity and the rule of law.

“Our nation cannot progress if we allow violence to become the norm, and we must work collectively to address the underlying causes of this growing menace.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the Nibo community, the Government of Anambra State, and all those affected by this tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

“I call on the authorities to act swiftly in bringing the perpetrators of this horrific crime to justice and ensuring that such incidents are never repeated. Nigeria must become a nation where safety and justice prevail over violence and lawlessness.

“May God grant the departed eternal rest and give their families, along with the Government of Anambra, the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a South East-based group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has condemned the unending declaration of sit-at-home in the South East zone of the country.

The group said it was alarmed over the orders, which did not come in a defined hierarchy, but on social media by unknown persons, and therefore called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, saying doing so would help to bring peace to the zone.

The group in a press release by its President General, Mr Goodluck Ibem, it said: “This orders come from unknown persons through voice notes and videos and people are terrified obeying such orders to the letter. We cannot continue this as a people. This madness must stop forthwith.

“We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to please release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to end this embarrassing situation where individuals use the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu to inflict pain, hardship and economic stagnation in South East zone.”