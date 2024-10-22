NAFDAC DG Begs Striking Workers to Resume Work

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As the industrial action embarked on by the staff unions in National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC entered its second week, the Director General of the NAFDAC has pleaded with the striking workers to suspend the action and resume work.

The strike action that commenced on 7th October 2024 was precipitated by some grievances to which the management said it was paying due attention.



In a statement signed by NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency said it has shown enough commitment towards addressing issues raised by the workers’ union.



Concerning the demand of the union that the 2022 agreement with management be gazetted, Adeyeye said that the issues relating to the hazard, productivity and regulatory allowances have been partially addressed by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF).

She said that SGF has written to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy to approve the allowances for NAFDAC Staff using the user fee.



On the revival of the training school in Kaduna, the DG said the Union was informed that training school in its physical form was considered as not feasible by the Council in 2022 because of the political and security situation in Kaduna.



According to Adeyeye the Online training school is already up and running in the agency since October 2023.



On the review of laboratory allowances, she said that NAFDAC appreciates the work being done by the staff, adding that financial constraint is affecting its ability to meet the demands.



Also, the DG said that when she came on board in 2016, there were only 13 Directorates and 13 Directors in NAFDAC, but that today we have over 28 Directors in the system due to the expansion her drive.



NAFDAC’s DG said that there has been 50 percent deduction on the Agency’s Internally Generated Revenue by the Federal government.

“Starting from January, 2024, 50 percent of the agency’s IGR was deducted from source by the government and this has impacted our finances. However, the management is open to an upward review of the Laboratory Allowances and will ensure that the payment is at flat rate across board,” she said.

While urging the workers to resume work, Adeyeye said: “You can see from the forgoing that the management did not downplay the grouse of the Union but took positive steps towards addressing them.

She assured that NAFDAC will continue to expand the structure to align with agency’s objectives, including the review of job-specific allowance.

“I can assure you that I will not rest until the issues are proper tackled. Therefore, it has become necessary to appeal to you to return to work and get NAFDAC moving again. I appreciate your dedication, diligence and hard work,” she said.