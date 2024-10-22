Group Calls for Abolition of Death Penalty in Nigeria

Enock Reuben in Abuja

Advocates Sans Frontières (ASF) France, formerly known as Lawyers Without Borders, has called on the Federal Government to abolish the death penalty in Nigeria. It said Nigeria has the highest number of people awaiting the death penalty in sub-Saharan Africa, with over 3,600 on death row.

ASF Country Director, Angela Uzoma- Iwuchukwu made the call at 2024 World Day Against Death Penalty in Abuja. She expressed concern, over the growing number of inmates on death row in Nigeria.

She said: “The death penalty doesn’t serve as a deterrent, as it’s widely misconceived. It does not deter crime, it is obsolete, and it is used disproportionately against the poor, because the rich pay their way out of the justice system, because we really have a flaw in the justice system in Nigeria. And, that means you don’t find the rich being held accountable for their crimes”.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Anthony Ojukwu, SAN condemned the death penalty in totality. Ojukwu who was represented by Director, Legal, Hajia Rabi Anwar, described death penalty “as a form of State-sanctioned violence, which is not only irreversible, but fraught with the potential for irreparable harm”.

“We cannot ignore the growing body of evidence, that shows capital punishment does not serve as a deterrent to crime. It perpetuates a cycle of violence, and undermines our collective effort to build a society based on justice, fairness and respect for human life.

“The National Human Rights Commission, is steadfast in its commitment to advocating for the abolition of the death penalty in Nigeria. This commitment is not only a reflection of our mandate to uphold the right to life as enshrined in both the Constitution and International Human Rights Treaties, but also of our belief in the capacity of our justice system to adopt more humane, just and effective alternatives to the death penalty”.

On his part, the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Leilani Bin Juda also advocated for the full abolition of the death penalty in Nigeria. He noted that there was no empirical evidence, to suggest that the death penalty deters crime or makes communities any safer.