Diri: Military Now Changing Narrative on Oil Theft Menace

* As army discovers, dismantles over 32 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa and Linus Aleke in Abuja

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has restated that the state will work with the Defence Headquarters Joint Monitoring Team to curb the menace of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.



Governor Diri also expressed delight that the military, which is alleged to be involved in crude oil theft, is now leading the charge to change the narrative on oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.



In a related development, the Nigerian Army yesterday said that troops of 6 Division, working closely with other security agencies discovered and successfully dismantled over 32 illegal bunkering sites, arrested several suspects, destroyed 54 locally constructed boats used for criminality as well as intercepted a few vehicles used for conveying stolen products.



The Nigerian Army also noted that ongoing anti-illegal oil bunkering operations in the Niger Delta region is making considerable progress with various operational successes being recorded.



The Bayelsa governor stated this on Monday whe the joint monitoring team, led by Major General Jamil Jimoh, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.



He said he was optimistic that the collaboration among security agencies and major stakeholders in the oil industry would go a long way to stem the tide of l oil theft and increase production.

He stressed the state had already demonstrated its commitment in curbing crude theft, pipeline vandalism and environmental pollution by setting up committees at the local government level as well as using jingles and other means to reorientate the youths.

While acknowledging that an improvement of crude oil production from the state would translate to increased allocation from the 13% derivation fund, Governor Diri said it was an anomaly for federating states to go cap in hand to Abuja monthly to share revenue

He again called for the adoption of true federalism where states would be allowed to exploit their resources and pay taxes to the centre in order to encourage them to develop at their own pace.

The Bayelsa helmsman also called on oil companies to replace worn-out equipment to avoid frequent failure, which they blame on sabotage.

He said: “As a state, we have actually started working on it. Before now, there have been accusations that the military and other security agencies were involved in oil theft.

“But it is the military that is now taking the lead among other security agencies. I can see the police and the NSCDC also represented in the committee. So, it means we are all now closing ranks.

“It is very sad for us to hear that our own military is accused of involvement in oil theft. It is as if there is no end to it and the sabotage in our region. If security forces that are supposed to work with civilian authorities to bring this to an end are also involved, then there will be no end to it.

“So, I’m happy that you are taking this lead, and I can assure you of our support. We will support you and work with you to ensure that oil production is shored up and our environment is not polluted the way it is. So, rest assured that at all times the government of Bayelsa State is ready to collaborate with you.”

Earlier, leader of the team, General Jamil Jimoh, solicited the support of the state government to enable them effectively combat oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the state.

He commended the governor for his developmental strides and efforts made to curb the menace in the state.

He said that the team had the responsibility of ensuring the security of oil facilities in the Niger Delta and ensure improved oil production.

Meanwhile, the Acting Deputy Director 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Danjuma, disclosed that other achievements include, the deactivation of numerous cooking drums, recovery of over 250,000 litres of stolen products among others in the latest operational breakthroughs.

According to him, “In Rivers State, several operations were conducted with huge successes recorded. At Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (LGA), along River Ekpe-Mgbedei, troops deactivated two illegal refining sites, 3 large tanks filled with over 45,000 litres of stolen crude, 6 drums filled with over 1,200 litres of soda Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), two mini tanks with over 3,000 litres of stolen products.

Others include 4 dugout pits with over 12,000 litres of crude, 3 empty tanks, 3 sacks of stolen AGO estimated to be over 2,000 litres and 8 drums.

“Similarly, around Soku Gas Plant in Akuku-Toru LGA, a tug boat with over 50,000 litres of AGO was intercepted with 5 crew members. At Karakrama in Degema LGA, 21 wooden boats, twelve fibre boats used for criminality were destroyed with over 28,000 litres of stolen crude confiscated.

“Troops, also conducted operations at VIP creek and new Jerusalem in Okrika LGA, where numerous jerricans filled with stolen products were intercepted. At the adjoining creeks, along the fringes of Imo River, over Fourteen illegal refining sites, 102 cooking drums, ten ovens, twelve boats were destroyed, with a number of dugout pits with over 15,000 litres of stolen products handled appropriately”.

Danjuma noted that troops in Bayelsa conducted several strangulation operations, adding that “This was evident at Olukama 1 and Amalaghakiri general areas in Nembe LGA, where two illegal refining sites were deactivated with over 5,000 of stolen products recovered. Likewise, around Bolo Bokini general area, in Nembe LGA, two illegal refining sites were destroyed with over 4,500 litres of stolen products recovered.

“At Clough and Diebu Creeks, in seperate operations conducted, two illegal refining sites one boat with over 7,000 litres of stolen products were confiscated”.

He said that in another decisive operations conducted at Ngiloba community, Ekeremor LGA, several sacks with products estimated to be over 2,000 litres were recovered. This, he averred was in addition to two empty wooden boats suspected to be used for illegal bunkering activities destroyed”.

He said the situation around Okordia forest in Yenagoa LGA, was the same with one illegal refining site destroyed with over 4,000 litres of stolen crude recovered, with one reported case of illegal connection handled.

“In Delta State, a tipper truck was intercepted with over 30 drums of stolen condensates and two occupants of the vehicle were arrested. Also, at North of Benneth Island in Warri South LGA, two active illegal refining sites were taken out with several holding facilities destroyed. Additionally, several dugout pits were discovered with over 12,500 litres of stolen crude.

“At Aghigho Oil Field also in Warri South LGA, troops intercepted a wooden boat loaded with crude oil packaged in 40 cellophane bags estimated to be over 1,800 litres.

“The situation at Elume community in Okpe LGA, led to the destruction of one illegal refining site with 5 empty drums. Troops, also conducted operations around Jones creek, in Warri South where two suspects were arrested in connection with the vandalization of an oil well head equipment at Wells 7 and 40.

“It was also discovered that suspected saboteurs fixed a valve on the pipeline within Idemili general area. Various equipment were recovered at the scene. These include two drilling machines, two shovels, two spanners and ten nuts and bolts. Other items included one electric cable, two valve cover, one tarpaulin, one pack of electrons and a short pipe,”

He also stated that Akwa Ibom State had several anti-illegal oil bunkering operations, which led to the arrest of two trucks with over 30,000 litres each of stolen products along Port Harcourt-Ikot Abasi Road.

Danjuma concluded that troops intercepted several jerricans, six polythene bags filled with stolen crude in other locations.