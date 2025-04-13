Federal High Court Commences Easter Vacation April 16

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal High Court of Nigeria will embark on a two-week Easter vacation from Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

The vacation will last till Monday, April 28, 2025, while the judges are to formally resume work on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

According to a circular signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, three critical divisions of the court shall however be opened to attend to emergency cases only.

A press statement notifying the general public on the court’s holiday was signed by the Director of Information, Dr Catherine Oby Christopher.

The statement read: “The Federal High Court of Nigeria shall proceed on its Easter vacation from Wednesday, April 16, 2025 to Monday, April 28, 2025.

“This is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (C) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“The court resumes sitting on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in all judicial divisions.

“During the vacation period, the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt core judicial divisions shall remain open to the public only for cases of extreme urgency.

“It is important to note that during the vacation, only matters relating to enforcement of fundamental rights; arrest or release of vessels and matters that concern dire national interest are to be entertained by vacation judges.”

The statement indicated that Justices Emeka Nwite and Musa Sulaiman Liman will serve as vacation judges for Abuja judicial division, while Justices Akintayo Aluko and Isaac I. Dipeolu will hold forth for Lagos division.

The Port Harcourt division is to have

Justices Phoebe M. Ayua and Adamu T. Mohammed as vacation judges.

The statement advised vacation judges and heads of divisions to promptly refer to the Chief Judge all matters which they believe may require his urgent attention and directives.

The CJ wished his fellow judges a wonderful Easter celebration in advance.