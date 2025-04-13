SHE Global Rewards Egungbohun Omolara’s  Impacts with International Recognition

Egungbohun Omolara, popularly known as Lara Dende, has been named the ‘Most Promising Founder of the Year Over 30’ at the 2025 SHE Global Awards.

The prestigious award celebrates women who have made significant contributions in business, leadership, innovation and social impact.

Omolara, a prominent entrepreneur and hospitality executive, is the founder of IBD International Hotels, one of Ogun State’s leading hospitality brands.

She emerged as the second runner-up in a fiercely contested category featuring hundreds of outstanding women across Nigeria’s business landscape.

According to the organisers, Omolara’s recognition is a testament to the years of hard work, resilience and dedication she has put into building a brand that delivers excellence.

Themed ‘The Lipstick Force’, this year’s SHE Global Awards celebrated the strength and grace of women redefining leadership roles across various sectors.

The organizers stated that the theme highlights how women continue to break barriers and assert influence in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

Beyond Omolara’s achievements in hospitality, she has a versed footprint in philanthropic gestures.

As co-founder of the IBD Foundation, she has supported numerous community initiatives, particularly those focused on poverty alleviation and food distribution.

Recently, she led efforts to distribute food packages to Christian communities during lent, an effort mirrored during the Ramadan fast.

Her recognition underscores her growing impact in Nigeria’s hospitality industry and her commitment to social good.