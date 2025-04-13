  • Sunday, 13th April, 2025

SHE Global Rewards Egungbohun Omolara’s  Impacts with International Recognition

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

Egungbohun Omolara, popularly known as Lara Dende, has been named the ‘Most Promising Founder of the Year Over 30’ at the 2025 SHE Global Awards. 

The prestigious award celebrates women who have made significant contributions in business, leadership, innovation and social impact.

Omolara, a prominent entrepreneur and hospitality executive, is the founder of IBD International Hotels, one of Ogun State’s leading hospitality brands. 

She emerged as the second runner-up in a fiercely contested category featuring hundreds of outstanding women across Nigeria’s business landscape.

According to the organisers, Omolara’s recognition is a testament to the years of hard work, resilience and dedication she has put into building a brand that delivers excellence. 

Themed ‘The Lipstick Force’, this year’s SHE Global Awards celebrated the strength and grace of women redefining leadership roles across various sectors.

The organizers stated that the theme highlights how women continue to break barriers and assert influence in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

Beyond Omolara’s achievements in hospitality, she has a versed footprint in philanthropic gestures. 

As co-founder of the IBD Foundation, she has supported numerous community initiatives, particularly those focused on poverty alleviation and food distribution. 

Recently, she led efforts to distribute food packages to Christian communities during lent, an effort  mirrored during the Ramadan fast.

Her recognition underscores her growing impact in Nigeria’s hospitality industry and her commitment to social good.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.