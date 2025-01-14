  • Tuesday, 14th January, 2025

Diri Lauds Police Role in Peaceful Bayelsa, Decorates Five New Officers

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has commended the Bayelsa State Command of the Nigerian Police for its effort in ensuring peace and security of the state.

Governor Diri gave the commendation on Monday while decorating five newly promoted police officers in the Government House, Yenagoa.

The officers promoted were Sylvester Eseimokumo Ebakumo from Superintendent of Police (CP) to Chief Supritendent of Police (CSP); Ifidi Ebitimi Henry from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP); Mohammed Yusuf from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP); Musa Mohammed from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP); and Udonne Imo Emmanuel from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The Bayelsa governor congratulated the newly elevated officers and charged them to see their promotion as a call to higher service.

He particularly commended the Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, and other officers and men of the command, noting that it was due to their collaborative effort with government that the state remains peaceful and safe for residents.

His words: “Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the top rank and junior officers for all that they are doing to contribute to the peace, security and stability of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“We are happy about your elevation because you have dutifully conducted yourselves to the service of this state and Nigeria.”

The state’s helmsman urged them to continue to serve diligently and expressed the optimism that they would get to the pinnacle of their profession.

The Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, was represented at the brief ceremony by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration and Operations), Ofem Arikpo.

