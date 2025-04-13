Soyinka Decries NBC’s Ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s Protest Song, Edo Killings

Yinka Olatunbosun

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has frowned on the latest ban declared by the National Broadcasting Service (NBC) on Eedris Abdulkareem’s song, ‘Tell Your Papa.’

In a press release dated April 13, 2025, Soyinka described the action as a return to censorship in Nigeria, adding that abuse of fundamental rights is no longer a closet affair but one that attracts international limelight in the present day.

In his view, the ban only succeeds in making the song more popular.

“The ban is a boost to the artist’s nest egg, thanks to free governmental promotion. Mr. Abdulkareem must be currently warbling his merry way all the way to the bank. I envy him,” he stated.

“Any government that is tolerant only of yes-men and women, which accommodates only praise-singers and dancers to the official beat, has already commenced a downhill slide into the abyss. Whatever regulating body is responsible for this petulant irrationality should be compelled to reverse its misstep.”

On the killing of 19 youths in Edo State, Soyinka condemned the culture of impunity that often trails such mob killings in Nigeria.

“The horror is not in numbers but in the act itself. As long as the culture of impunity is given the sheerest strain of legitimacy in any given cause, such gruesome assaults on our common humanity will continue to prevail, and a reversion to brutish existence will become a nation’s stamp of identity.

“The culprits are in plain sight and so are witnesses. There can be no excuses. My heart goes out to friends, colleagues and families of victims and traumatised survivors of this senseless slaughter. Our thirst for justice must remain unslaked,” he said.