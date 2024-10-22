Dangote to Deliver Keynote Address at University of Dundee Alumni Day in

Peter Uzoho

Africa’s richest man, top-notch investor and President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, will deliver special keynote address at the 2024 Annual Day of the University of Dundee Alumni Chapter, Nigeria.

The occasion, according to the organizers, will hold in Lagos on November 2, 2024, with the theme: “Celebrating Our Successes: Mapping the Future”.

According to a statement signed by the President, University of Dundee Alumni Chapter, Nigeria, George Kobani, the occasion would also have a key focus on “Navigating Private Sector Investment in Nigeria – The Opportunities and Challenges.”

The statement noted: “We are honored to welcome Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman and CEO of Dangote Industries, as the keynote speaker for the seminar session.

“As a distinguished leader and visionary in the private sector, Alhaji Dangote will share his insights on the evolving investment landscape in Nigeria, addressing key opportunities and challenges faced by businesses in the country.”

It said the event will also feature a panel discussion with several esteemed alumni, representing various sectors, who will engage in a robust dialogue on the pressing issues affecting private sector investment in Nigeria.

The panelists, the statement stated, will explore topics such as regulatory hurdles, infrastructure deficits, and the impact of political stability on investment flows.

The organizers said the 2024 Alumni Day promises to be an inspiring event that not only celebrates the successes of the University of Dundee’s alumni but also provides a platform to discuss forward-looking strategies for fostering economic growth through private sector investment in Nigeria.

It further said there would be panel discussion by distinguished alumni leaders from diverse sectors.

While inviting all alumni, stakeholders, and guests to participate at the insightful and engaging event, the organisers pledged to continue to strengthen the Dundee alumni community and contribute to the future of investment in Nigeria.