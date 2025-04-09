  • Wednesday, 9th April, 2025

Ex-Abia Gov, Senator Orji Refutes Fraud Allegations

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has strongly condemned a recent publication that falsely accused him of fraudulent activities in connection with Effdee Nigeria Limited.

In a statement from his liaison office, Senator Orji decried the report as a deliberate attempt to smear his hard-earned reputation.

The publication, he said, was riddled with falsehoods, calling it “baseless” and “malicious,” and accused its authors of failing to conduct proper fact-checking.

One of the glaring inaccuracies cited in the statement was the claim that Senator Orji served as Governor in 2016 and 2017,  whereas his  tenure ended in May 2015.

The statement also dismissed as false any associations between Senator Orji and Mr. Uchenna Erondu or Mr. Austin Akuma, emphasising that neither individual had any role in his administration.

Senator Orji further denied any knowledge of or connection to Effdee Nigeria Limited – the company wrongly linked to him in the report.

“This publication is not only false but also maliciously intended to damage Senator Orji’s hard-earned reputation. He is a man known for his integrity and dedication to public service,” the statement read.

Consequently, Senator Orij demanding a full retraction of the story across all platforms where it was published, including major national newspapers and online outlets.

