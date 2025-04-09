PAP Distributes Laptops to Final Year, PG Scholarship Students

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has commenced the distribution of laptops to final year and post-graduate students under its scholarship scheme in partnering universities across the country.

Already, 64 PAP scholarship beneficiaries, made up of 25 students from Nile University and 39 from Baze University, have been presented with their laptops in the first phase of the distribution. The total figure comprises 60 final year, one doctor of philosophy, and three masters degree students.

Speaking at the presentation ceremonies at Nile and Baze universities, the PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, said that the gesture was in fulfillment of his promise to the scholarship beneficiaries during his tour of partnering institutions in 2024.

He said the office recognised the usefulness of the mobile computing device to the students’ academic success, especially as they prepare to write their final year projects, thesis and dissertations.

Otuaro, who was represented respectively at the events by PAP’s acting head of administration, Ebikpolade Zorab, and Secretary to the PAP boss, Ebimene Jackson, urged the scholars to make good use of the laptops and justify the objective behind the gesture.

Addressing the students, he said: “You are the first set of PAP scholarship students that are receiving these laptops, and we will also extend this (distribution) to other beneficiaries in other institutions that we are partnering with.

“I advise and encourage you to make good use of it for your academic progress. With these laptops, if you were to make a low grade in your project, we expect that you will score excellent grades because you now have portable computers to enhance your academic endeavours.”

Otuaro reiterated his leadership’s unwavering commitment to closing the human capital development gap in the Niger Delta, while working to ensure sustainable peace, security, stability and development in the region.

He further expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his strong support for the PAP and also backing the educational, vocational and other initiatives of the programme to achieve its mandate for the Niger Delta under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, the Head of Education, PAP, Dr Charles Ariye, had stated that scholarship beneficiaries had not received laptops in the past six years, adding that the office is interested in enhancing the digital literacy of its students.

“We are in a digital age. You are doing a lot with your phones, and with your laptop, you can do more. This effort is also aimed at aligning with the PAP’s mandate to provide quality university education,” he said.

The Registrar of Nile University, David Olowola, and his counterpart at the Baze University, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, during courtesy visits to them by the PAP officials, commended the administrator for deeming it necessary to provide laptops to the scholarship students to facilitate their academics.

They also stated the desire of their institutions to continually partner with the programme to develop the requisite manpower for national development and advancement.

Some beneficiaries of the laptops, including the leaders of PAP scholarship students in the two universities, Eperetun Gboroteiye (Nile) and Pedro Timotubo (Baze), as well as Oyinlayefa Ogiriki, Mina Ikiba, Friday Dunu and Martha Tuwabere, thanked the PAP helmsman for the personal computers (PC), saying it would help them a great deal in their programmes.