After 20 Years of Non-usage, Wike Revokes Julius Berger’s Land, Assigns it to Judiciary

*Eze tackles ex-Rivers gov over attack on Atiku, Obi, says he’s unfit to destroy PDPOlawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has revoked the parcel of land reallocated 20 years ago to construction giant, Julius Berger, for the construction of 40 residences of different categories of judges.

He disclosed this yesterday at the official flag-off ceremony of the construction of the judicial quarters at Katampe District by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

He said the revocation, which he conveyed to the Managing Director of Julius Berger at a dinner was in the public interest.

Wike wondered how government would allocate land for more than 20 years to an organisations to develop and they were not able to develop it.

“I thank God they did not develop it. And now we’re able to have it. Now, you wouldn’t have had this land for us to think about constructing of this magnificent building,” Wike said.

The judicial quarters have a completion time of 15 months, according to the minister, adding that the certificates of occupancy would also be handed to the benefiting judges from the Court of Appeal, the Federal High Court and the FCT High Court.

“We will make sure that this is a pilot project that will be completed on time. And my Lord, the Chief Justice will also be here next year, by the grace of God, to come and commission it.

“I also believe the Court of Appeal Division, which was flagged off by a predecessor, will also be commissioned by next year, to the glory of God. My Lord, you’re a very lucky person. God’s time is the best.

“I am so pleased that the will of God that it is at this time you will be the Chief Justice of Nigeria, when such project is starting.

“It is not anybody’s making. It is how God has willed it. So, we’ll ask you once more, God bless you, and we are happy that you are the one flagging it off, and you will be the one that will commission it,” Wike said.

He expressed the determination of President Bola Tinubu to improve the living conditions of the judges, noting the administration was particular about the independence of the judiciary.

“Mr President had said, the conditions of service is critical to the independence of the judiciary. If you want to insulate the judiciary from manipulation, from interference of either the legislature or the executive, what is important is the conditions of service, one which has to do with their remuneration.”

In her remarks, Justice Kereke-Ekun described the construction of the residences as a practical step towards ensuring that judicial officers were well-supported.

She noted that the judiciary plays a critical role in safeguarding the rule of law, upholding justice and protecting the rights of citizens.

“In fulfilling this rule, judicial officers must have the right tools and environments to carry out their duties with independence, impartiality and integrity.

“These homes will provide a secure and tranquil environment, enabling the judicial officers to perform their duties with greater focus, efficiency and clarity of mind.

“The judiciary, as an independent arm of government, must be equipped with the resources necessary to function optimally,” Justice Kereke-Ekun said.

Eze Tackles Wike over Attack on Atiku, Obi

Former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Eze Chukwuemeka, has tackled Wike over a recent comment credited to him against former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and immediate past presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Wike, had during a luncheon organised for the embattled 27 Rivers Lawmakers in Port Harcourt, stated that Nigerians rejected the Atiku, a presidential candidate of the PDP, at the 2023 general election.

Reacting to the comment, Eze expressed disappointment that Wike could make such comment against Atiku “whom he described as a foremost mobiliser, democrat, philanthropist, detribalised Nigerian and politician of class who has made enormous sacrifices to deepen the foundation of Nigeria’s nascent democracy.”

He said Wike’s outburst against Atiku “goes to show a political neophyte who thinks politics is about unleashing torrents of unprovoked obloquy against perceived political foes.

“Maybe the Rivers-born hollow brain who was fortunate to be compensated with an appointment as FCT Minister after a rape on our electoral system is ignorant or seems to have forgotten that one of the fundamental characteristics of politics is that there is no permanent enemy but permanent interest.

“It beats one’s imagination that the Ikwerre born Rivers State politician would cheaply condescend into the arena of blackmail in a bid to sustain his gory pact with President Tinubu by resorting to public taunting of an avid patriot who has sacrificed so much to put the country on the path of progress.”