Research Fair: TETFund Seeks Higher Collaboration with Military

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, Sonny Echono, has sought for greater collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces in the forthcoming National Research Fair.



He made this request when the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, visited TETFUND headquarters in Abuja.



Echono expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to the armed forces for their sacrifices in keeping the country safe and acknowledged the military’s contributions to technological advancements and the use of GPS and drones which he said has huge significant societal impact.

The TETFund boss reiterated that the fair is aimed at translating research findings into practical goods and services, with experts from Israel, the European Union, and Brazil providing guidance.



“We also know that the military has a very strong research component, so we see this opportunity again to renew our invitation to the military to participate at the fair. Participations for all Nigerians, including our schools and the military, will come at no cost to the participants.

“So, we look forward to that collaboration your institutions also we had, as I told you when I came to your office, we stand ready to support the very we’re already doing some partnerships,” he said.



The CDS acknowledged that non-kinetic methods, including education, play a significant role in solving the country’s problems, providing around 75% of the solution.



He stated that efforts are ongoing to ensure security for schools and the commitment to restoring peace and security in Nigeria.



General Musa commended the efforts and offers continued support, emphasizing their readiness to assist in whenever needed.



He expressed gratitude for the leadership and acknowledges the progress made, emphasizing that while they are not at their desired goal, they are moving in the right direction.

The noted the importance of technological interventions in education, noting that they have benefited significantly from these innovations.

He assured that the military are always available for any support required, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and collaboration.

General Musa said: “The country is going through so many challenges, and we know what education will do. With education people cannot be enslaved.

“There will be awareness and enlightenment. Some of the challenges we have with insecurity are caused by illiteracy. People being manipulated by some individuals, and because they don’t have a good understanding.