NCAA Urges Lagos State to Submit Intent Declaration for Ibeju-Lekki Airport as Expression of Firm Intention

Chinedu Eze

As a first intentional move to show commitment in its plan to build a second airport in Lagos at Ibeju-Lekki, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has advised the Lagos State Government to submit an official declaration of intent 180 days before construction begins for the proposed facility.



The advice was given by the acting Director General of NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, during a meeting with governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He reassured the governor of NCAA’s commitment to guiding the project within the framework of Nigeria’s ease of doing business policy.

Najomo said the official declaration of intent is to facilitate necessary NCAA technical oversight of the project.



His words: “In accordance with Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), the Lagos State Government must submit this declaration at least 180 days prior to the commencement of construction.”



At the meeting, the governor stressed he came to seek regulatory guidance for the project, highlighting the need to abide in strict compliance by the rules.



Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the importance of the proposed Ibeju-Lekki Airport within the state’s larger transportation strategy, pointing out that the plan for the Ibeju-Lekki Airport has generated significant interest.



THISDAY learnt that Portuguese Mota-Engil is the consultant to the airport project and the governor stressed that obtaining the NCAA’s approval remains essential for the project’s success.



This proactive approach, he noted, aims to ensure alignment with regulatory standards from the onset.



The governor revealed that Lagos integrated the new airport into its 2007 Master Plan, focusing on Epe and the plan specifically addressed the growing need for an additional airport, given the limitations of the existing one.



A feasibility study conducted between 2008 and 2010 confirmed the viability of the project, although unforeseen delays pushed back progress.

Sanwo-Olu attributed the renewed urgency for the project to rapid developments in the eastern part of Lagos, disclosing that discussions with a former Minister of Aviation led to preliminary approvals for the airport’s construction.