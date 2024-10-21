Government College Old Boys Inaugurate N900m Project in Alma Mater

Funmi Ogundare

The Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) weekend, inaugurated several projects aimed at addressing the infrastructure deficit in its alma mater.

The projects, valued at nearly N900 million, were unveiled during the association’s 2024 annual reunion and the 95th founders’ anniversary celebration.

The projects include the renovation of the dinning hall, led by Ademola Odutola of the 1970 set; the refurbishment of the buttery building and quadrangle by the 1984 set; and the modernisation of the assembly hall by the 1989 set.

Additionally, Grier House was donated by the association’s President, Mr. Olawale Babalakin (SAN), while the 1974 set refurbished and furnished the Technical Drawing building.

The principal’s lodge, abandoned for over 30 years, was fully overhauled by the 1964 set.

In his remarks, the President, Babalakin, highlighted the association’s transformation of the school over the past two years through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Oyo State Government for the management, operation and development of the institution.

He commended the various sets for their dedication to upgrading the school’s facilities, particularly acknowledging the 1964 set for their complete restoration of the principal’s residence.

“We must especially recognise the 1964 set, whose members, mostly retirees well over 70 years old, have shown unwavering commitment to the school’s development,” Babalakin said. “Their dedication is truly remarkable, and I urge other sets to follow their example.”

Looking ahead, the association plans to focus on rebuilding accommodations for both the teaching and non-teaching staff within the next 12 months.

Babalakin also commended house governors for their efforts in passing down the school’s traditions to the current students.

Speaking with journalists, Babalakin stressed the importance of improving education in Nigeria, noting that the sector is struggling.

“The government alone cannot tackle the challenges. Old Boys need to step in and support their alma mater. GCIOBA members have already invested billions of naira in repositioning Government College Ibadan to produce the calibre of personnel Nigeria desperately needs,” he said.

He further emphasised that Nigeria must move away from relying on weak administration and focus on nurturing exceptional students.

“Our curriculum must prepare students to contribute meaningfully to society. The Technical Drawing Department, for instance, will adopt the latest technologies, including AutoCAD, to train future engineers. We are committed to developing students who will not just join the workforce, but lead it with distinction,” he said.

The association’s Vice-President, Mr. Tola Obembe (from the 1978 set), also spoke about the motivation behind the Old Boys’ continuous support for the school.

“Government College shaped us during our formative years, and giving back feels like a responsibility,” he said. “We appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde for entrusting us with the school’s management. As the governor rightly pointed out, the government alone cannot meet the infrastructure needs of our schools.”

Obembe further noted that the association’s efforts have significantly closed the infrastructure gap, adding that a few universities in Nigeria can boast of such facilities.

In his remarks, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde acknowledged the Old Boys’ contributions and reiterated that the government cannot bridge the infrastructure deficit alone.

He assured the Old Boys of his continued support for GCIOBA’s initiatives to secure a better future for the students.