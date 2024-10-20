Djokovic Beats Nadal as ‘Amazing Rivalry’ Ends  





Rafael Nadal reflected on an “amazing rivalry” with Novak Djokovic and said he “would not be the player he is today” after losing their final meeting as professionals.

Nadal, 38, announced earlier this month that he will retire from tennisat the end of the season.

Serbia’s Djokovic beat the Spaniard 6-2 7-6 (7-5) in their third-place match at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.

The pair shared a warm embrace at the net at the end, while Nadal was presented with a golden tennis racquet as part of a post-match presentation in Riyadh.

“Thank you very much for all of the moments we shared on court during all of our careers – we have had an amazing rivalry,” said Nadal in an interview conducted on court.

“You helped me to go over my limits so thank you for that, because without that, I would probably not be the player that I am today.”

Nadal will represent Spain in his final appearance at next month’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

“What I will miss is almost everything,” added Nadal, who won a record 14 French Open titles and 22 Grand Slams in total.