  • Sunday, 20th October, 2024

Djokovic Beats Nadal as ‘Amazing Rivalry’ Ends  

Featured | 12 hours ago


Rafael Nadal reflected on an “amazing rivalry” with Novak Djokovic and said he “would not be the player he is today” after losing their final meeting as professionals.

Nadal, 38, announced earlier this month that he will retire from tennisat the end of the season.

Serbia’s Djokovic beat the Spaniard 6-2 7-6 (7-5) in their third-place match at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.

The pair shared a warm embrace at the net at the end, while Nadal was presented with a golden tennis racquet as part of a post-match presentation in Riyadh.

“Thank you very much for all of the moments we shared on court during all of our careers – we have had an amazing rivalry,” said Nadal in an interview conducted on court.

“You helped me to go over my limits so thank you for that, because without that, I would probably not be the player that I am today.”

Nadal will represent Spain in his final appearance at next month’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

“What I will miss is almost everything,” added Nadal, who won a record 14 French Open titles and 22 Grand Slams in total.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.