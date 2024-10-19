Tinubu Rejoices With Oba of Benin at 71

.Monarch clocks eight years on throne

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on his 71st birthday on 20 October, which also coincides with the eighth anniversary of the King’s ascension to the throne of his ancestors.

He noted that since the coronation of the 40th Oba of Benin in 2016, his kingship has heralded a new era of peace, understanding, and civility among the people.

The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, believed that Ewuare’s illustrious career in diplomacy has influenced his leadership style and reassured the people of his ability to lead with wisdom and grace.

Oba Ewuare served at various times as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Angola and Sweden, with accreditation to Norway, Denmark, the Republic of Finland, and later Italy.

President Tinubu extolled the Oba’s courage and unwavering commitment to preserving his domain’s rich cultural heritage and tradition.

He said the King’s relentless efforts and exploration of international networks to return priceless and timeless artefacts, which carry the weight of the Benin Kingdom’s history, identity, and nationality, reflect his love for his people.

The President said this cultural preservation work is a source of pride and connection for all who share the Benin Kingdom’s rich history.

He commended Ewuare II for his wise counsel to leaders in the private and public sectors and strong advocacy for participatory democracy and development. His sustained efforts in promoting civic responsibility and participatory democracy inspire hope for a brighter future.

President Tinubu offered his heartfelt prayers for the continued well-being of the Oba of Benin, his family, and the entire kingdom.

He said: “May the Kingdom continue to prosper under the wise and benevolent leadership of Ewuare II, and may he and his family be blessed with health and happiness”.