Firm Advocates Sustainable Energy for Healthcare

Recognising the growing need for reliable power supply, Simba Power has showcased its latest commercial and industrial energy solutions at the 2026 WHX Medic Exhibition, introducing advanced energy storage and hybrid power technologies designed to help healthcare facilities improve reliability, reduce operating costs, and strengthen operational resilience.



Speaking at the exhibition, Simba Power spokesperson, Debdeep Mukherjee said: “Healthcare providers should be focused on patient outcomes, not worrying about power interruptions. As healthcare infrastructure continues to evolve across Nigeria, facilities need energy systems that are reliable, efficient, and capable of supporting critical operations around the clock.”



In addition to improving energy reliability, he said: “The solutions help organisations reduce dependence on diesel generators, optimise energy consumption, and create a more sustainable operating model. The launch reflects Simba Power’s continued commitment to supporting critical sectors with world-class energy solutions backed by local expertise, nationwide service support, and decades of experience serving Nigerian organisations.”