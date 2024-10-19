Tinubu, Jonathan, Anyim, Udenwa, Sanwo-Olu Say Iwuanyanwu’s Demise Great Loss to Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Bennett Oghifo in Lagos



President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have commiserated with the government and people of Imo State over the passing of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who died at the age of 81.



Jonathan, former Senate President Ayim Pius Ayim, and former Imo State Governor, Chief Achike Udenwa, were among the dignitaries who gathered at the service of songs held for the late newspaper proprietor in Abuja, yesterday.



In a tribute to the deceased personally signed by him yesterday, the President while mourning the astute businessman described the demise of the renowned politician as a great loss to the Nigerian nation.



Tinubu in the lengthy tribute stated, “The late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was a colossus of many parts. In sports, he was a pioneer; in business, he was ingenious and resourceful; in politics, he was astute; and in philanthropy, he was relentless.



“The late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo served the nation in many official capacities. He was the founding chairman of the Raw Materials and Research Development Council (RMRDC) and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) chairman.

“He also served as chairman of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) board, founding chairman of the Nigerian National Lottery, and chairman of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi. I mourn the passing of this illustrious son of Nigeria.”



“I recall his sports exploits with the Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club, now Heartland F.C., which he founded in 1985. Thanks to his acclaimed facility for excellence, the club won several national and international championships. He was a significant factor in Nigeria’s sports development.



“Chief Iwuanyanwu was enterprising. He believed in Nigeria’s human and material abundance and fecundity, and his investments across sectors and the nation attest to this,” Tinubu added.



Jonathan paid tribute to the deceased, describing him as a remarkable politician, business tycoon, and philanthropist who positively impacted lives.



At the Service of Songs held in Abuja, Jonathan recalled Iwuanyanwu’s guidance and support throughout his political journey.

“The late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was a great adviser and source of support in his political journey from a commissioner until when he became the president of Nigeria,” he added.



Speaking further, the former president said Chief Iwuanyanwu was a significant contributor to the society.



“As a businessman, he established airline, road construction, sports outfit and even in the media industry, ” he said.

Udenwa described the late Iwuanyanwu as a fearless leader, who was humble and generous despite his wealth, and a mentor to many.

“We are here to give honour to a great leader, father, and mentor who has mentored so many people politically who have held great political positions in Abuja and outside the country.



“When I was a governor of Imo state, he was very close to me. I found his company very encouraging, supporting, and assuring,” he said.

The National Burial Committee Chairman, Senator Ben Obi , highlighted Iwuanyanwu’s selfless service to the Igbo nation and Nigeria. His legacy will be deeply missed.



Other dignitaries who graced the Service of Songs were Chief Emeka Ihedioha, Sen. Ken Nnamani and Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Sanwo-Olu had a Service of Songs held in Lagos on Thursday, eulogised the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, saying he was a man of great vision, of passion, of boundless energy, and that his life was a testament of a real ruler.



Sanwo-Olu said, “I stand before you today to honour the memory of an extraordinary Nigerian, the late Chief Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu. Chief Iwuanyanwu was a man of great vision, was a man of passion, of boundless energy, his life was a testament of what it means to be a real ruler. He was the patron and the dedicated servant to the growth and progress of not only the Igbo land but also the economy of Nigeria. In every goal, he embodied excellence.”



He also praised the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s business acumen and his foray in politics, saying, “Chief Iwuanyanwu built the Iwuanyanwu Group into a powerhouse, an enviable business and several industries. His contribution in the media space gave birth to what we know today as championism. He amplified the voice of the less privileged, and he gave hope to the hopeless, strengthening the voice of the Free Press in our country.



“His commitment to youth and to youth development is equally inspiring. He founded the famous Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club. And for people that love sport, young followers could pursue their dream. They could see the vision in aspiring to take sport to the highest level. He was able to use it to empower the youth as a testament of his dedication to shaping the future of our nation.



“In politics, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was a respected elder statesman and a champion of unity. It’s what resonated particularly in advocating not only for Igbo, but for Nigeria, and promoting across our nation. His message was a message of a diverse ethnic group and appreciating that we could be different, but we’re all the same. It’s the same coin on a different side of the coin. His philanthropic efforts are a reflection of his generous spirit, and through his foundation, countless scholarships were awarded to less-privileged students, and his support for his community touched lives beyond his own state, Imo State.



“Here in Lagos, we felt it and beyond. His commitment to improving education and expanding opportunities for the less-fortunate and less-privileged will forever stand as a power of enduring legacy.



“Today, we’re not mourning. We’re here to celebrate the remarkable life of a true Nigerian. We’re here to celebrate and acknowledge the tremendous contributions not only in the South-east but also in the entire nation. Here in Lagos, his influence will be felt deep from his impact in the media, in businesses and also in politics. Chief Iwuanyanwu lived a life of service and purpose. He was a giant of our time. He was indeed a giant of his time, and we will certainly mourn with his family. But certainly comfort them that the great legacy of integrity, the legacy of nation-building, of his compassion and ensuring that no one’s left behind, that he has indeed left us behind.



“Therefore, on behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to members of the family, to all friends, to all associates and to everyone that our Father, our leader, an icon of our time, Chief Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. May his gentle rest in perfect peace. And in the example, continue to inspire others.”



The late Chief Iwuanyanwu was the Executive Chairman/PublisherChampion Newspaper Limited; Chairman, Oriental Airlines Limited; and Chairman, Oriental Shipping Lines Ltd., among very many others.

