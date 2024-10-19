Oyo Set to Promote Igbo Ora Twins Tourism Destination

Charles Ajunwa

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed the hope that in line with his administration’s zeal to expand the state’s economy through tourism, the Igbo-Ora Festival of Twins and Multiple Births will be promoted to gain World Heritage Site.

Makinde, who stated this at the annual World Twins Festival themed: ‘Twinning for Love, Unity and National Economic Reorientation’ held at the Methodist Grammar School, Igbo Ora, said his government would continue to promote the festival because of its uniqueness and importance to Ibarapaland in particular and Oyo State in general.

Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy, Bayo Lawal, pledged his government’s continuous support for the festival to attract more investors, stating that this would be achieved through improvement of facilities and creation of an enabling environment needed for tourism to thrive in the state.

“What we are doing today is something that is worth celebrating. You can see that we have a lot of people who came here from far and wide for this event,” Makinde said.

Also in his address, the Olu of Igbo Ora, Oba Jimoh Titiloye, appreciated Makinde for promoting the twins festival as a platform for tourism and an avenue for the expansion of the state’s economy.

Oyo State’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, said the festival was unique, as it has incorporated twins from all the geopolitical zones in the state, with the target of entering the Guinness Book of World Records and also being enlisted by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage.

He added that the festival has promoted culture and tourism in the state, urging residents of Ibarapaland to embrace the festival and accommodate all the states in Nigeria.

In their speech, the Twins Festival Consultants & Initiators, Ambassador Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, also appreciated Governor Makinde for being a lover and promoter of creative and innovative cultural adventures and tourism.

According to the Ibadan-born Oguntoye Twins, empirical facts point to Oyo State as the World Centre of Multiple births, three of the major specific indices make Oyo State the World Centre of Twins namely; Oyo Town (Ejire Ara Asokun), Oko Town (where first triplets were born) and Igbo-Ora (The Land of Twins).

The Moshood twin brothers said they felt so blessed to be born together and it is a unique experience for them to visit Igbo Ora for the first time as this is their first experience of the festival. “We will never miss any edition,” they said.

In their view, Taiwo and Kehinde Oladapo, the twin sisters who are Igbo Ora indigenes, appreciated the organisers for putting up this great event to celebrate fellow twins and seeing multiple births from other states joining in the celebration.

Highlights of the event include unveiling of twins’ statue at Igbotikale Roundabout; Igbo Ora Twins’ Parade; Twins’ Talent Show and Twins’ Appellation, among others.