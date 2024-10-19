Gatefield Health Summit to Tackle Growing Threats of Non-Communicable Diseases

James Emejo in Abuja

Influential global health leaders and advocates are expected to lead discussions at the Gatefield Health Summit 2024, with the theme, “Beyond 65: Preventing the Quiet Epidemic”.

The summit, scheduled to take place on October 22 – 23, 2024 in Abuja, seeks to address the escalating crisis of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer in Nigeria and the sub-Saharan African region where NCDs account for more than one out of every three deaths.

NCDs are now the leading cause of death globally, accounting for 74 per cent of global deaths, the organisers said in a statement.

Against this backdrop, discussions at this summit will focus on the critical role of fiscal health policies, the growing obesity epidemic, the burden of caring for people living with NCDs, and the role of the primary healthcare system in NCD prevention and control, as well as the impact of environmental factors such as air quality on public health.

Discussions will also focus on policy interventions and innovative approaches to tackle NCDs.

Prominently, the event will serve as a platform for the unveiling of Gatefield’s bold new health strategy to extend life expectancy in Africa.

More than 30 high-profile voices have been confirmed to speak at event, including President, Union for International Cancer Control, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu,

Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Anas, President, and International Diabetes Federation, Prof Peter Schwarz.

Others are International President, Movendi International, Kristina Sperkova, Africa Regional Coordinator, UNDP, Tax for Sustainable Development Goals, Saeid Tafida, Former Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, Chair, and Nigeria Universal Health Coverage Forum, Chief Moji Makanjuola, among others.

Gatefield is a public strategy and media group dedicated to driving positive change through impactful advocacy and creative storytelling and supports some of the world’s most influential organizations in making meaningful change.