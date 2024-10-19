  • Saturday, 19th October, 2024

Flyzone Boss Honoured as ECOWAS Ambassador

The Principal Executive of Flyzone Tourism, Mr. Awomoyi Ayodeji, was among other professionals honoured as ‘Ambassador’ by the ECOWAS Youth Council in appreciation of his dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and commendable works as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting development of the African youth. 

Speaking at the sideline of the ceremony held recently in Lagos, Ayodeji said the award was a deserved honour as it recognised his hard work, dedication and commitment in all his works. 

“This is connected to my laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and commendable works as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting development of the African youth,” he said. 

The honour is coming barely a year after he was honoured as Akwaaba Travel Personality of the Year, and a member of the 100 Tourism Personality in Nigeria and a member of the 40 under 40 Nigeria.  

He had described Akwaaba African Travel Market as a strategic platform that continues to promote business opportunities for travel agencies, airlines, hotels, tour operators among others stakeholders, adding that Akwaaba brings different tourism boards, embassies, tour operators and travel agents together for business opportunities.

“The first thing is that there is no business without connection. When you have a product and the people do not know about it, then I’m not sure you can do anything. Even a bad product that is marketed well will sell more than a good product that is not well marketed. Akwaaba has helped travel agencies, airlines, hotels, tour operators to connect with one another.

