Afenifere, Group Rejoice with Ooni of Ife on His 50th Birthday

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has felicitated with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on his 50th birthday.

The group in a statement by its Deputy Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, and National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye, said its Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, wished the monarch happy birthday.

The statement read, “Jingbinni Bi Ate Akun, Ọjaja fidi ọtẹ jalẹ Ọdundun ọba asode dẹrọ! Arole Oodua! E ku ọdun o! Emi yin a gun! Ki Ade pe Lori, Ki Bata pe lese.

“We wish you a great year and a fulfilling prosperous decade ahead.

“May we continue to enjoy your peaceful, equitable and progressive reign of the Oduduwa House.

“Happy Golden Anniversary Oonirisa!”

Also a group, the Ooni Caucus, congratulated Oba Ogunwusi on his 50th birthday, stating that his reign has been a beacon of hope, unity and cultural renaissance.

The group in a statement titled, ‘A Tribute to Ọọ̀ni of Ifẹ̀, Babatunde Adeyeye Ènìtan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Golden Jubilee of Grace and Wisdom’ by its Coordinator, Balogun Akin Osuntokun and General Secretary, Dr. Yomi Layinka, said it is celebrating not just 50 years of the life of the monarch who is its Principal, but rather the profound impact he has had on the Yoruba race and beyond.

It added that his ascension to the throne of his forefathers has quickened the pace for economic empowerment for the people of Yorubaland through the many endowments, grants, foundations development ventures he has personally launched and funded.

“Your messages of unity and peace resonate deeply. Your efforts in conflict resolution and community building have strengthened the bonds within the Yorùbá race and with other ethnic groups,

“As we celebrate this golden jubilee, we look forward to a future where the Yoruba race continues to thrive under the guidance of Ọọ̀ni Ogunwusi. May your reign continue to be filled with wisdom, piety, surplusity and peace”, the group said.