NSIB Renews MoU with UNILAG on Science Laboratory

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on the deployment of its metallurgical science laboratory at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

The MoU signed with the University of Lagos at that time entailed relocation of some of the equipment in the laboratory to UNILAG.

Due to some logistics, the equipment had not been moved since the MoU was signed, prompting the new leadership of NSIB to renew the pact.

During the MoU signing ceremony at the Unilag Senate Building, the NSIB DG stated that the bureau would fast-track the relocation of some of the equipment in the laboratory for the use of the institution.

He stated that the initial agreement was not followed up due to some logistics reasons, disclosing that on assumption of office he met the MoU on ground, which required renewal.

“Well, the initial one was signed in 2018, like you said. And between then and now, I know there have been subsequent meetings between UNILAG and the NSIB, but there was no real follow through for whatever reasons, you know, logistics or political reasons. And when I took over, I met the MoU there needing a renewal, and I saw the lack of movement with the last MoU. So we discussed internally. We need University of Lagos expertise and other academia in Nigeria with the NSIB,” he said.